Saturday, September 12, 2020
Home News Reports From blaming Amarnath Yatra for floods in Kashmir to hurting Hindu sentiments: Read why...
News Reports
Updated:

From blaming Amarnath Yatra for floods in Kashmir to hurting Hindu sentiments: Read why liberals are mourning the death of Swami Agnivesh

Swami Agnivesh was unique in that even though he donned the saffron garb, he received passionate condolences from only the liberal end of the political spectrum while others preferred to ignore his passing entirely.

OpIndia Staff
Swami Agnivesh
Image Credit: India Today
40

Swami Agnivesh, a controversial political figure is saffron garb, passed away on Friday after prolonged illness due to liver cirrhosis. Agnivesh was unique in that even though he donned the saffron garb, he received passionate condolences from only the liberal end of the political spectrum while others preferred to ignore his passing entirely.

Social media was overflowing with condolences when news of his death broke out. Weirdly, however, all the messages came from only one end of the political spectrum. Controversial actress Swara Bhasker deemed Swami Agnivesh to be the true embodiment of ‘Hindu Dharm’.

Umar Khalid, the JNU scholar who is under the scanner for his alleged role in the Delhi Riots in February, mourned his loss and claimed that “The people’s movements have lost a dear friend.”

Javed Akhtar took the opportunity to bid a final farewell to the controversial activist.

- Advertisement -

Communists paid tributes to him as well. “A lifelong crusader against social slavery and bigotry,” they called him.

On the other side of the spectrum, there was either sheer indifference or an expression of joy or relief. “Good riddance” is how certain people described the passing away of Swami Agnivesh. Thus, quite clearly, the man in saffron evoked sharply contrasting sentiments among people of diverse political factions.

The reason for that can perhaps be found in the manner Swami Agnivesh has conducted himself over the years. He might have worn saffron robes, but his politics was anything but. On every matter under the Sun, he invariably ended up taking a stance that ran contrary to the kind of politics usually practised by men in saffron robes.

His history of raking up controversies goes far back. In 2007, Swami Agnivesh had managed to anger Hindus when he suggested that non-Hindus should be permitted entry into the Puri Jagannath Temple. “We will warn Agnivesh not to make any inflammatory remarks that will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. His remarks have created resentment among priests. We will send him a letter of warning,” then Puri collector and the deputy chief administrator of the Temple, Rashmi Ranjan Pattnaik, had said.

Four years later. Swami Agnivesh called the Amarnath Yatra a ‘religious deception’. Consequently, there were widespread protests against him. “Swami Agnivesh has passed derogatory remarks about the Amarnath shrine. He called the sacred ice stalagmite, representing Lord Shiva as just another block of ice. We consider this as an insult of our lord. Hence, we are carrying out this demonstration demanding strict action to be taken against him,” Swami Narayandass Puri, head priest of Sangla Shivala Mandir, had stated on the matter.

The matter had subsequently reached the Courts and the Supreme Court had slammed the controversial activist for the remarks that he had made. He was advised to think through his words “many a time before uttering them lest it hurts the sentiments of the people”. In 2015, again, Swami Agnivesh claimed that the Amarnath Yatra was responsible for floods in Kashmir.

“Nobody will dare to tell you this, but I am telling you and you must admit this fact that the Amarnath Yatra whose duration was stretched in a planned way is the source of catastrophe for the people of Kashmir,” he stated. He proceeded to add, “Amarnath yatra is a cocktail. It is the combination of religion and tourism and both the Hindu zealot groups and tourism department want to reap maximum benefits out of it.” He went on to claim, “The increased human traffic is threatening the environment in this fragile ecosystem, a major source of water for the Indus River. Scientists are now grappling with how to protect the headwaters of Kashmir Valley.”

Apart from such antics, he has demanded “peace talks” as the path forward to resolve Maoist terrorist while addressing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He has also been spotted leading a protest march in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir with terrorist Yasin Malik. At the same time, he has also supported a 30-hour hunger strike against the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, who were forced out of their homes by Jihadists.

Swami Agnivesh was also seen in a video calling for a disruption of Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption where he was discussing a plan to end the movement with then UPA Minister Kapil Sibal. Under such circumstances, it is no surprise that he is being hailed by liberals on social media. Using saffron robes as a ruse, he sought to further every radical liberal agenda, albeit unsuccessfully. He helped liberals pretend that they are not ‘anti-Hindu’.

In 2018, he was assaulted by people during his visit to Pakur, Jharkhand. As soon as he came out of the hotel, he was kicked and punched and black flags and slogans were raised against him. Even though he was expelled from the Arya Samaj, people continued to associate Swami Agnivesh with the organisation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSwami Agnivesh died
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Why Tamil Nadu govt does not want to see the growth of Navodaya Vidyalayas: Some truths about DMK and anti-Hindi agitations

Suren -
Elements in Tamil movie industry started a campaign of circulating their pictures on social media with the caption ‘I am a Tamil Speaking Indian’ or ‘Hindi Theiyadhu Poda’ – ‘I don’t know Hindi, man!’.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be denied heaven if he worships other gods’: Islamic preacher Mujahid Balussery calls for turning Kerala into Islamic Caliphate in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Mujahid Balussery has once again come under the scanner for making a clarion call for turning the Kerala into an Islamic state
Read more

‘Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir’: Sunni extremists of Sipah Sahaba lead anti-Shia ‘protests’ in Karachi, pelt stones

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video, Sunni extremists associated with Sipah Sahaba can be seen pelting stones at an Imambargah during their demonstrations in Karachi against Shias

Watch: Rajdeep ‘Vulture’ Sardesai reminded on his own channel of a time when he said terror attack against Parliament was a ‘great day’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Recalling the tragic Parliament Attacks of 2001, Rajdeep Sardesai stated, "It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.”

Embarrassment for Shiv Sena as Bombay HC says it has no right to ask Cable operators to ban Republic TV: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
In a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Friday observed that party's affiliate Shiv Cable Sena was not a 'statutory body' to interfere or supersede Republic TV's contract with its cable network operators.

Journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested, put behind bars for speaking against Pakistan Army: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani journalist with the Express Tribune named Bilal Farooqi was arrested by the Defence police from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood area in Karachi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for satirical WhatsApp forward mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

From blaming Amarnath Yatra for floods in Kashmir to hurting Hindu sentiments: Read why liberals are mourning the death of Swami Agnivesh

OpIndia Staff -
Swami Agnivesh, a controversial political figure is saffron garb, passed away on Friday after prolonged illness due to liver cirrhosis.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: CPI(M) commits suicide in the party office, blames ‘comrades’ for torturing her in her suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
A woman CPI(M) activist was found dead on Thursday night at a one-room building in Udiyankulangara owned by the party in rural Thiruvananthapuram, according to the police probing the case.
Read more
News Reports

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh talks to Navy veteran Madan Sharma attacked by Shiv Sena goons, calls such attacks deplorable

OpIndia Staff -
Navy veteran Madan Sharma also told defence minister Rajnath Singh that he is not happy with the way Maharashtra govt is acting recently
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: CID files chargesheet in the ‘suicide’ case of Hemtabad BJP MLA Debendranath Roy

OpIndia Staff -
the WB CID on Friday has filed a chargesheet in the unnatural death of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendranath Roy.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Congress holds rally in support of “Bengal’s daughter” Rhea Chakraborty in Kolkata, calls her arrest a ‘political conspiracy’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, dealing with an existential crisis in WB decides to use Rhea Chakraborty as a tool to score political brownie points
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Why Tamil Nadu govt does not want to see the growth of Navodaya Vidyalayas: Some truths about DMK and anti-Hindi agitations

Suren -
Elements in Tamil movie industry started a campaign of circulating their pictures on social media with the caption ‘I am a Tamil Speaking Indian’ or ‘Hindi Theiyadhu Poda’ – ‘I don’t know Hindi, man!’.
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt issued notice by Delhi HC in plea seeking transfer of her criminal complaint against Kapil Sibal to special PMLA court

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt had accused Kapil Sibal of firing the journalists at Tiranga TV without prior notice and also of withholding the salaries of journalists for a year.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Old video from 2018 being circulated as a recent one to claim Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was attacked by protesters

OpIndia Staff -
In November 2018, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had refuted the reports of protesters attacking him as incorrect and misleading
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi made a ‘scapegoat’, will not get a fair trial in India: Former SC judge Markandey Katju defends the bank scam accused in...

OpIndia Staff -
Katju claimed that Nirav Modi was being made a "scapegoat" for India’s economic collapse like Jews were blamed by Nazi Germans
Read more
News Reports

J-K: Restoration of centuries-old Raghunath Temple in Srinagar begins almost 3 decades after terrorists vandalised and burnt it down

OpIndia Staff -
Historic Raghunath temple in Srinagar was vandalised and burnt down by Islamic terrorists in the early 1990s
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,369FollowersFollow
13,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com