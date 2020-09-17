Thursday, September 17, 2020
OpIndia Staff
BJP youth leader hacked to death in Krishnagiri
BJP leader Ranganathan (L)/ Image Source: Organiser
In a shocking incident, a BJP youth wing leader named Ranganathan was brutally hacked to death in Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district on Tuesday night, reports Organiser.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old BJP functionary, who was a Dalit, was killed by an unidentified gang on Tuesday. Ranganathan had recently joined BJP after quitting AIADMK and was appointed as the BJP Youth wing president of Kundumaaranappalli village.

As per reports, on Tuesday, Ranganathan was celebrating his son’s birthday along with his family members. An unidentified gang forcefully entered his house and picked up a fight with him. As Ranganathan ran towards the street to escape from the attackers, the gang chased him and attacked him with machete clubs and other deadly weapons.

The severely injured BJP leader died on the spot. The unknown assailants left the spot after attacking the BJP leader. Later, Ranganathan’s relatives took him to Kelamangalam Government Hospital for treatment where the doctors pronounced him dead. The police seized the body and sent it to Hosur Government Hospital for autopsy. The deceased BJP leader has a wife and two sons.

The deceased Ranganathan was 38, and reportedly worked as a bus driver of a private school.

Family stages protest demanding justice

Following the brutal murder, the enraged relatives and villagers staged a protest at Kundumaaranappalli main road demanding the arrest of the murderers. The family refused to take the body for the funeral.

The traders and the shop owners closed their shops to express solidarity with Ranganathan’s family. Meanwhile, the BJP state vice president Narendran, district president Nagaraj and other BJP cadres also joined the protest.

District Joint Superintendent Sakthivel rushed to the spot to calm the protesting crowd. The police assured the family that they would arrest the culprits soon. After getting the assurance, the family withdrew their agitation.

The Kelamangalam Police are investigating the case and they suspect that a previous enmity has been the reason for the murder of the BJP leader. The police have arrested 9 persons arrested in connection with the case.

The murder of the BJP leader has created tense moments in Kelamangalam. The police have deployed additional forces to the spot in view of the prevailing tension.

