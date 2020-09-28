Monday, September 28, 2020
Tractor set on fire by Congress workers at India Gate was already burnt eight days ago at Ambala during farmer protests. Read Details

It appears that the economic crisis unleashed by the Coronavirus is prompting the Congress party to take comical cost-cutting measures as well.

Congress workers protesting against the recently passed Farm Bills burnt a tractor in Ambala, and then proceeded to carry the same burnt tractor in a truck to India Gate, Delhi and then burnt the same tractor there. ABP News has revealed that the tractor was first burnt in Ambala on the 20th of September. Eight days later, the half-burnt tractor was set on fire in Delhi.

The tractor was brought to Delhi by members of the Punjab Youth Congress and kept overnight at the residence of a Congress leader in Delhi. Five people have already been arrested related to the incident. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh defended the conduct of the Congress workers. Responding to a question on the incident, the Punjab CM asked what problem existed if a person wanted to burn his own tractor?

That the tractor was not in a sound state was evident in the video shared by ANI portraying the burning incident in Delhi. The tractor was visibly damaged with parts falling off and its body severely burnt. It appears that the economic crisis unleashed by the Coronavirus is prompting the Congress party to take comical cost-cutting measures as well.

Prior to this, Congress had gone on to support the nationwide strike called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union and several other organisations on July 25. Most of the protests were seen in Punjab, where the ruling Congress government is joining the protests. Although the bills bring much-needed changes to the farm laws that are extremely beneficial for the farmers, which were proposed by the Congress party also when they were in power, now they are opposing the bills for political purposes.

You can read more about the recent agriculture Bills passed by the Parliament which got President’s assent here.

