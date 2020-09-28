Monday, September 28, 2020
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘If I want to burn my tractor, what problem do you have’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh defends Youth Congress workers

Earlier today, Punjab Youth Congress workers had brought a tractor on a truck and set it on fire shouting Bhagat Singh slogans near India Gate in New Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Amarinder Singh defends tractor burning congress workers
Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh
Hours after a tractor was burnt near India Gate in New Delhi by the Youth Congress cadres as a mark of protests against the recent agriculture sector laws, the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has come out in defence of these workers who engaged in the act. Responding to a question on the incident, the Punjab CM asked what problem existed if he wanted to burn his own tractor? 

Opposing the agricultural reforms of the Narendra Modi government, Singh also said that the state will approach the Supreme Court regarding the matter. It is pertinent to note that the Punjab CM has been holding a sit-in protest against the three bills relating to the agriculture sector passed in the just concluded Parliament session.

Ever since the Modi government passed the bills in the Parliament, the Congress party has been opposing and spreading lies and misinformation to score political goals.

Congress Youth Congress opposes the Farm Bills

Earlier in the day, as a part of this protest, Punjab Youth Congress workers brought a tractor on a truck and set it on fire shouting Bhagat Singh slogans near India Gate in New Delhi. Prior to this, Congress had gone on to support the nationwide strike called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union and several other organisations on July 25.

Most of the protests were seen in Punjab, where the ruling Congress government is joining the protests. Although the bills bring much-needed changes to the farm laws that are extremely beneficial for the farmers, which were proposed by the Congress party also when they were in power, now they are opposing the bills for political purposes.

Going by its penchant the Congress party has also been using the social media to spread canards against the Narendra Modi government.

You can read more about the recent agriculture Bills passed by the Parliament which got President’s assent here.

Searched termsAmarinder Singh news, Delhi tractor burning, India Gate news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

