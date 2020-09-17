Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show ‘Bindaas Bol’ on ‘UPSC Jihad’ is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.

“It is not that all contributors to the…Foundation are terror-linked. However, some…contributors are linked to org’s or are org’s that fund extremist groups. The funds received by the Zakat Foundation, in turn, are used to support aspirants for IAS, IPS or UPSC”: Chavhanke — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) September 17, 2020

He further said that it is in national interest that a debate and discussion is held on source of such funding for organisations like Zakat Foundation. Chavhanke further clarified that in the four-episode series there is no such statement that member of particular community should not join the UPSC.

Chavhanke: “There is no statement or message in the four episodes broadcast that members of a particular community should not join UPSC. UPSC is an open competitive examination and members of every community may participate in the entrance exam and qualify”. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) September 17, 2020

Sudarshan TV says that Zakat Foundation receives funding from Madina Trust UK where one Dr Zahid Ali Parvez is also a trustee. Parvez is also a trustee with Islamic Foundation.

3/n ZFI has also recieved donations from Muslim Aid (UK). Affidavit says

as per Mr.Sam Westrop, Director of Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch, Muslim Aid, UK has repeatedly been found involved with a number of terror networks. @zakatindia — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 17, 2020

The Zakat Foundation, in its submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs, has stated that it received Rs. 13,64,694.00 from the Madina Trust based in the United Kingdom during the financial year 2018-19. The Madina Trust-UK is known for anti-India activities. You could read in detail about Zakat Foundation and its links with dubious organisations here.

UPSC Jihad

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News triggered an outrage after it aired a promo for a program which was to be broadcast on 28 August. Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke had informed that the channel is analysing the sudden increase in the number of Muslims selected in various posts in administrative and police services in the country, along with an increase in marks obtained by Muslim candidates as compared with others. However, this triggered Muslim activists and cases were filed to halt the broadcast.

After Delhi High Court stayed the airing of the show, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting gave a nod to broadcast the same. However, Supreme Court later passed an order restraining the telecast of the program. Today, the apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan seeking stay on the broadcast of the show.