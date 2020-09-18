The three robbers who had looted a jewellery shop in Aligarh were nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh near Noida following an encounter on Wednesday. The robbery was capture on CCTV, video of which went viral on social media.

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, a gunfight between the police officials and the accused took place when they were intercepted by the police near the road leading to the national capital. The cops had intercepted the accused near a check-post set up by the Sector 39 police station. The injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A few days back, a video had gone viral on the internet, in which it was seen that the three accused identified as Saurabh, Mohit and Rohit were robbing a jewellery shop in Aligarh at a gunpoint.

The robbery had taken place in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh last week. The shop owners had assumed the men as customers and had even offered sanitisers. The robbers sanitised their hands and then pointed country-made guns at the store workers and escaped with the jewellery.

All the three accused hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. “Initial investigation revealed that the trio was behind the daylight robbery in the jewellery shop in Aligarh on September 11,” said a senior police official.

Following the encounter, the police officials have recovered stolen items worth Rs.35 lakhs and their two-wheelers. The police are looking into the criminal history of all the three accused.