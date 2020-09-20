Sunday, September 20, 2020
Home News Reports Woman alleges gang-rape at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi, one arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Woman alleges gang-rape at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi, one arrested

According to police sources, the woman has named six persons, including a woman

OpIndia Staff
rape; hotel
291

A woman in Delhi has alleged that she was gang-raped by six people at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi. The woman, who works as a guide cum ticket booking agent, said that she was called there on the pretext of offering loan at a subsidised rate. The woman filed a case regarding the incident of rape that happened on 18th September.

Delhi Police have arrested one person involved in the crime so far. The hotel where the crime took place is located near India Gate in Delhi, a high-security zone. The woman lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday after the incident on Friday.

The woman informed in her complaint filed with the police that she was in dire need of money, and the accused persons had promised her of giving loan at very low rate. She was lured to come to the hotel room for the attractive loan, where she was assaulted and gang raped.

According to police sources, the woman has named six persons, including a woman. The room was booked by two businessmen. One Manoj Sharma, identified as the main accused, has been arrested. He is a resident of Sheikh Sarai in Malviya Nagar in Delhi.

- Advertisement -

On the basis of the victim, a case has been registered under sections 376D, 323, 34 of the IPC at the Connaught Place police station.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Is Govt doing away with MSP? PM Modi fact-checks Rahul Gandhi as he spreads misinformation and panic over agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi as well as other ministers took to social media to put out the facts and bust the misinformation being spread regarding MSP
Read more
News Reports

China invades Nepal, constructs eight buildings in Nepalese territory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
With expansionist policies in place, China has continued to invade Nepal inch by inch and constructing buildings on the captured lands.
Read more

HW News Network: The digital news outfit facing I-T probe with expenses eleven times the revenue and mysterious source of fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the revenue of Theo Connect that owns the HW News was just Rs 54 lakh in the year 2018-19, its expenses were Rs 3.23 crores

Watch: TMC MP Derek O’Brien heckles and attacks Deputy Chairman Harivansh as Rajya Sabha passes agriculture Bills

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday, entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house.

Customer orders jhatka chicken, BigBasket sends parcel with both jhatka and halal labels, refunds money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BigBasket had earlier come under fire for selling discriminatory 'halal' only products. After severe backlash, BigBasket made 'jhatka' meat available on its website.

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
Media

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Woman alleges gang-rape at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi, one arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The woman said that she was lured to the hotel room by the promise of loan at a very low interest rate, where she was assaulted and raped
Read more
News Reports

‘Meaningless to play such a petty trick’, Chinese state media Global Times defends Rajeev Sharma, the journalist caught spying for China

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times has come out in support of Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested for passing sensitive information to China.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Maldives Foreign Minister speaks in Hindi to thank India for $250 million package during Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid thanked India for financial aid provided to the island nation to fight Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attends annual conference of Hamas-linked Islamic association, claims RSS was inspired by Nazis

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi accused Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Modi government of being part of a larger movement known as Hindutva
Read more
News Reports

Sudarshan News refers to programs on ‘Hindu Terror’ and ‘saffron terror’ by NDTV in its affidavit on ‘UPSC Jihad’ submitted at Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News said that in programs on 'Hindu Terror', NDTV used Hindu symbols and saints in saffron clothes with Trishuls, Tilak etc
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena, NCP dismisses CBDT investigation against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Supriya Sule, calls it a ‘routine exercise’

OpIndia Staff -
EC had asked CBDT to probe allegations of 'fake poll affidavits' against Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army makes a major breakthrough, occupies 6 strategic heights along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
To counter India's strategic position, the Chinese regime has deployed 3000 army personnel, near Rechen la and Rezang La heights.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Is Govt doing away with MSP? PM Modi fact-checks Rahul Gandhi as he spreads misinformation and panic over agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi as well as other ministers took to social media to put out the facts and bust the misinformation being spread regarding MSP
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Ministry tables FCRA amendment bill at the Lok Sabha, proposes to bring more transparency and accountability in the functioning of NGOs

OpIndia Staff -
Home ministry introduces FCRA amendment bill in Lok Sabha, several changes made in regulation of NGOs receiving foreign fund
Read more
News Reports

China invades Nepal, constructs eight buildings in Nepalese territory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
With expansionist policies in place, China has continued to invade Nepal inch by inch and constructing buildings on the captured lands.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
453,943FollowersFollow
16,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com