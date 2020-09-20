A woman in Delhi has alleged that she was gang-raped by six people at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi. The woman, who works as a guide cum ticket booking agent, said that she was called there on the pretext of offering loan at a subsidised rate. The woman filed a case regarding the incident of rape that happened on 18th September.

Delhi Police have arrested one person involved in the crime so far. The hotel where the crime took place is located near India Gate in Delhi, a high-security zone. The woman lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday after the incident on Friday.

Delhi: A case registered at Connaught Place Police Station against 6 people for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel on 19th September, on the pretext of providing her loan at subsidized rates. One person arrested, search for other accused is underway. Further investigation is on. — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

The woman informed in her complaint filed with the police that she was in dire need of money, and the accused persons had promised her of giving loan at very low rate. She was lured to come to the hotel room for the attractive loan, where she was assaulted and gang raped.

According to police sources, the woman has named six persons, including a woman. The room was booked by two businessmen. One Manoj Sharma, identified as the main accused, has been arrested. He is a resident of Sheikh Sarai in Malviya Nagar in Delhi.

- Advertisement -

On the basis of the victim, a case has been registered under sections 376D, 323, 34 of the IPC at the Connaught Place police station.