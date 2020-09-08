Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Home News Reports 'Bureaucracy rules India, PMO can belong to our boys and girls for next 35...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Bureaucracy rules India, PMO can belong to our boys and girls for next 35 years,’ Zakat Foundation implores Muslims to join civil services

The Zakat Foundation has also helped in the settlement of Rohingyas across the national capital. Access to bureaucracy will undoubtedly help the organisation carry out such activities more smoothly.

K Bhattacharjee
Syed Zafar Mahmood is the president of the Zakat Foundation
Syed Zafar Mahmood, Zakat Foundation President (Image Credit: TwoCircles.net)
6

Concerns have been raised in recent times with regards to the conduct of the Zakat Foundation and the influence it has over recruitment into civil services and other government jobs. While the foundation provides coaching for multiple government recruitment initiatives, its crown jewel remains its efforts to help Muslims crack civil services entrances.

In our previous reports, we have highlighted ties of the Zakat Foundation with Zakir Naik and other international Islamic organisations. We have also reported on the extremely problematic ideology that foundation propagates. In the past, its president Syed Zafar Mahmood has also demanded reservations for Muslims in recruitment for government services apart from several other ridiculous demands in order for Muslims to concede the Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus.

It is time for us to discuss the beliefs of the Zakat Foundation that motivates them to spend an inordinate amount of their resources into helping Muslims get recruited into civil services. In a presentation at the India Islamic Cultural Centre at New Delhi in July 2016, Syed Zafar Mahmood elaborated on the necessity of Muslims to crack civil services entrances in emphatic terms.

“In India who rules the nation?” The presentation asked before proceeding to answer the question. It stated, “More than 90 % of Policy Formulation & Law Making & Decision Making is done by the Bureaucracy.” One slide showed the Secretariat Building in New Delhi. The building houses the Cabinet Secretariat which is responsible for the administration of the Government of India.

- Advertisement -

The South Block of the Secretariat houses the Prime Minister’s Office, External Affairs Ministry and the Defence Ministry while the North Block houses the Finance and Home Ministries and the Personnel. Zakat Foundation tells Muslims, “For the next 35 years this office can belong to our boys & girls”.

Zakat Foundation urges Muslims to capture the Government of India through the bureaucracy
Zakat Foundation urges Muslims to capture the Government of India through the bureaucracy

The Zakat Foundation proceeds to tell Muslims that the corridors of power can belong to them. It says, “Larger purpose of joining Civil Services is not employment but Empowerment of the Community”. In that, they appear to share the same sentiments as Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who made similar comments recently.

The foundation states further, “You can surely become doctor, engineer, chartered accountant, advocate, teacher, professor, computer expert But on top of each one of them is sitting a Government Officer”. “Through getting into the Civil Service You don’t only obtain a suitable job You also empower the deprived community,” it added.

The Zakat Foundation continued, “Our boys & girls can sit in the HRD & Law Ministries and retain AMU’s Minority Character. Our boys & girls can be the District Magistrate and don’t let injustice be meted out to anybody. Our boys & girls can be the Superintendent of Police and don’t let any undeserving arrest be made. Our boys & girls can sit in various ministries and ensure implementation of Sachar Committee’s Recommendations.”

It stated further, “Our boys & girls can sit in the PMO and help the PM oversee the Prevalence of Development across India. Our boys & girls can be in the Chief Minister’s office and get Waqf properties be vacated from Government occupation”. With such declarations, the Zakat Foundation exhorted Muslims to work hard to become bureaucrats.

Thus, quite clearly, the foundation believes that one way for Muslims to capture the state is through the bureaucracy and is of the opinion that greater control of the bureaucracy would give them better access to resources to strengthen the cause of Islam in India. It explains why Syed Zafar Mahmood was willing to concede the Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus is return for reservations in government recruitment.

The Zakat Foundation has also helped in the settlement of Rohingyas across the national capital. Access to bureaucracy will undoubtedly help the organisation carry out such activities more smoothly. Given its highly problematic ideology and its connections to pan-Islamist organisations, it’s increasing influence over recruitment into civil services is indeed a grave cause for concern.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSyed Zafar Mahmood
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody
Read more
News Reports

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.
Read more

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The counsel of Nirav Modi had demanded the UK court for placing curbs on media reporting of the case or mandating secret hearing saying that Congress leader Abhay Thipsay had to bear the brunt of criticism the last time in May

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

Media S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!

Comparing threat to Deepika Padukone during Padmaavat with Kangana is wrong on multiple levels. First being, Shiv Sena

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Comparing threats to Deepika by Karni Sena during release of Padmaavat and Kangana by Shiv Sena is like comparing apples to oranges

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
News Reports

The Butterfly Effect: How riots in Sweden led to ex-Muslim atheists engaging in a bitter online brawl with Hindus and how their masks fell...

K Bhattacharjee -
Armin Navabi, the founder of Atheist Republic, made an obscene tweet on Goddess Kali, which stirred the hornet's nest on social media.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Swords drawn as BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office premises, “My dream of becoming a producer might break,” she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raiding her office premises alleging that the corporation officials will be tearing down her property tomorrow.
Read more
News Reports

Killer TikTok: How teens used the app to post suicide videos, film killer stunts and glorify antisocial behaviour

OpIndia Staff -
TIkTok has been banned by the Government of India along with 58 other other apps for posing a threat to national security.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Bureaucracy rules India, PMO can belong to our boys and girls for next 35 years,’ Zakat Foundation implores Muslims to join civil services

K Bhattacharjee -
Zakat Foundation President Syed Zafarf Mahmood was willing to give up Ram Janmabhoomi in return for reservations for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media wrongly attributes quotes to NSA Ajit Doval, MEA calls out the falsehood

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese media outlets had attributed comments to NSA Ajit Doval amidst the ongoing border standoff in India's Ladakh
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

South Korean firm PUBG removes Chinese Tencent games from the Indian Franchise, says it respects Indian govt’s security concerns

OpIndia Staff -
India had recently banned popular game app PUBG by China's Tencent Games. PUBG owner South Korean firm eager to make amends and remove the Chinese company from publishing.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB takes her into custody in drug links case

OpIndia Staff -
Showik Chakrabarty, the brother of Rhea Chakraborty is already under Narcotics Control Bureau's custody
Read more
Opinions

Vendetta politics? Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut for alleged consumption of drugs based on her ex-boyfriend’s 2016 interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana has been under attack, with derogatory words and threats of violence by ruling party leaders for her criticism of the Maharashtra government.
Read more
News Reports

Another Love Jihad case in Kanpur: Fateh Khan uses fake ID of ‘Aryan Malhotra’, sexually exploits minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly been sexually exploiting the minor and hae been pressurising her to convert into Islam.
Read more
News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
News Reports

UK judge refuses secret hearing of Congress leader Abhay Thipsay’s deposition in Nirav Modi case

OpIndia Staff -
The counsel of Nirav Modi had demanded the UK court for placing curbs on media reporting of the case or mandating secret hearing saying that Congress leader Abhay Thipsay had to bear the brunt of criticism the last time in May
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: ‘I will not be able to work here, I am in pain,’ wounded staff weeps as relatives of one Tashinara Bibi attack...

OpIndia Staff -
"I want that no hospital worker ever gets assaulted as I did. I am in intense pain," the victim told the reporters
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,669FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com