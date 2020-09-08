Concerns have been raised in recent times with regards to the conduct of the Zakat Foundation and the influence it has over recruitment into civil services and other government jobs. While the foundation provides coaching for multiple government recruitment initiatives, its crown jewel remains its efforts to help Muslims crack civil services entrances.

In our previous reports, we have highlighted ties of the Zakat Foundation with Zakir Naik and other international Islamic organisations. We have also reported on the extremely problematic ideology that foundation propagates. In the past, its president Syed Zafar Mahmood has also demanded reservations for Muslims in recruitment for government services apart from several other ridiculous demands in order for Muslims to concede the Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus.

It is time for us to discuss the beliefs of the Zakat Foundation that motivates them to spend an inordinate amount of their resources into helping Muslims get recruited into civil services. In a presentation at the India Islamic Cultural Centre at New Delhi in July 2016, Syed Zafar Mahmood elaborated on the necessity of Muslims to crack civil services entrances in emphatic terms.

“In India who rules the nation?” The presentation asked before proceeding to answer the question. It stated, “More than 90 % of Policy Formulation & Law Making & Decision Making is done by the Bureaucracy.” One slide showed the Secretariat Building in New Delhi. The building houses the Cabinet Secretariat which is responsible for the administration of the Government of India.

The South Block of the Secretariat houses the Prime Minister’s Office, External Affairs Ministry and the Defence Ministry while the North Block houses the Finance and Home Ministries and the Personnel. Zakat Foundation tells Muslims, “For the next 35 years this office can belong to our boys & girls”.

Zakat Foundation urges Muslims to capture the Government of India through the bureaucracy

The Zakat Foundation proceeds to tell Muslims that the corridors of power can belong to them. It says, “Larger purpose of joining Civil Services is not employment but Empowerment of the Community”. In that, they appear to share the same sentiments as Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who made similar comments recently.

The foundation states further, “You can surely become doctor, engineer, chartered accountant, advocate, teacher, professor, computer expert But on top of each one of them is sitting a Government Officer”. “Through getting into the Civil Service You don’t only obtain a suitable job You also empower the deprived community,” it added.

The Zakat Foundation continued, “Our boys & girls can sit in the HRD & Law Ministries and retain AMU’s Minority Character. Our boys & girls can be the District Magistrate and don’t let injustice be meted out to anybody. Our boys & girls can be the Superintendent of Police and don’t let any undeserving arrest be made. Our boys & girls can sit in various ministries and ensure implementation of Sachar Committee’s Recommendations.”

It stated further, “Our boys & girls can sit in the PMO and help the PM oversee the Prevalence of Development across India. Our boys & girls can be in the Chief Minister’s office and get Waqf properties be vacated from Government occupation”. With such declarations, the Zakat Foundation exhorted Muslims to work hard to become bureaucrats.

Thus, quite clearly, the foundation believes that one way for Muslims to capture the state is through the bureaucracy and is of the opinion that greater control of the bureaucracy would give them better access to resources to strengthen the cause of Islam in India. It explains why Syed Zafar Mahmood was willing to concede the Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus is return for reservations in government recruitment.

The Zakat Foundation has also helped in the settlement of Rohingyas across the national capital. Access to bureaucracy will undoubtedly help the organisation carry out such activities more smoothly. Given its highly problematic ideology and its connections to pan-Islamist organisations, it’s increasing influence over recruitment into civil services is indeed a grave cause for concern.