After Zaira Wasim, actress Sana Khan now leaves showbiz for Islam

Actress Sana Khan has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’. The decision comes at the backdrop of her depression phase, following her ‘bitter breakup’ with dancer Melvis Louis. Khan has been a part of several reality TV shows such as Big Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raat and Kitchen Champion. She has also featured in a few films, including, Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho.

Inspired by Islam, Sana Khan to ‘serve humanity’

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Sana Khan dubbed her decision to leave showbiz as the ‘happiest day’. While hoping that Allah will ‘guide her’ in her new journey, she asked her followers to pray for her. She wrote, “I am talking to you during one of the most significant turns in my life. I am in the film industry for several years and have received fame, respect and wealth from my ardent fans. I am grateful for that.”

Sana Khan continued, “But somehow, a thought has been persistent in my mind – What is the purpose of this life? Is it only to earn money and fame? Is it not our responsibility to spend our lives in service of the helpless and the abandoned? Should humans not think how death may come at any point and what would be their fate in the after-life? I am desperately searching for answers to these two questions, especially the second one. What would be my fate when I die?”

Purpose of this life is to make after-life better, claims actress

While invoking Islamic references of the ‘Judgement Day’, she hinted at how her Faith and her profession were at loggerheads with each other. Khan emphasised, “When I looked for the answer to the intriguing question in my religion, I found that the purpose of this life is to make after-life better. And the after-life will also be good if a person follows her life as per the rules of the Creator (Allah in this case). Don’t make fame and wealth the basis of your life. Move away from a sinful lifestyle to the one that serves humanity. Follow the rules of your creator.”

Sana Khan urges people to not approach her for film-related work

“Therefore, I announce that I will quit the film industry and will serve humanity. I will follow the rules as specified by my Creator. I request my fans to pray for me and hope that Allah will listen to my prayers,” she reiterated. Sana khan stated that she will continue to serve humanity and requested everyone to not approach her for any film-related work anymore.

Zaira Wasim too quit film industry for Islam

This is not the first time that a Muslim actress has left the film fraternity to serve ‘Islam’ and abide by the ‘modest’ rules of Allah. Last year, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ actress Zaira Wasim too announced her retirement from movies in a letter posted on Instagram. In the six-page letter, she said, “Bollywood took me away from Islam” and cites the interference on her religious practices as the reason for this decision.

She said that she wasn’t truly happy with her line of work despite her fame and success. It was only while trying to adjust to the new lifestyle did she realized that her career had impacted her relationship with religion. Talking about the difficulties that she had faced, Zaira Wasim says that she has found solace in Allah and Quran.