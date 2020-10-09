Friday, October 9, 2020
Home Entertainment Actress Sana Khan, worried about after-life, leaves showbiz for Islam, to follow 'rules of...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Actress Sana Khan, worried about after-life, leaves showbiz for Islam, to follow ‘rules of Allah’: Read what she said

While invoking Islamic references of the 'Judgement Day', she hinted at how her faith and her profession were at loggerheads with each other.

OpIndia Staff
After Zaira Wasim, actress Sana Khan now leaves showbiz for Islam
Actress Sana Khan, images via Tellychakkar and NDTV
493

Actress Sana Khan has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’. The decision comes at the backdrop of her depression phase, following her ‘bitter breakup’ with dancer Melvis Louis. Khan has been a part of several reality TV shows such as Big Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raat and Kitchen Champion. She has also featured in a few films, including, Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho.

Inspired by Islam, Sana Khan to ‘serve humanity’

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Sana Khan dubbed her decision to leave showbiz as the ‘happiest day’. While hoping that Allah will ‘guide her’ in her new journey, she asked her followers to pray for her. She wrote, “I am talking to you during one of the most significant turns in my life. I am in the film industry for several years and have received fame, respect and wealth from my ardent fans. I am grateful for that.”

Sana Khan continued, “But somehow, a thought has been persistent in my mind – What is the purpose of this life? Is it only to earn money and fame? Is it not our responsibility to spend our lives in service of the helpless and the abandoned? Should humans not think how death may come at any point and what would be their fate in the after-life? I am desperately searching for answers to these two questions, especially the second one. What would be my fate when I die?”

Purpose of this life is to make after-life better, claims actress

While invoking Islamic references of the ‘Judgement Day’, she hinted at how her Faith and her profession were at loggerheads with each other. Khan emphasised, “When I looked for the answer to the intriguing question in my religion, I found that the purpose of this life is to make after-life better. And the after-life will also be good if a person follows her life as per the rules of the Creator (Allah in this case). Don’t make fame and wealth the basis of your life. Move away from a sinful lifestyle to the one that serves humanity. Follow the rules of your creator.”

Sana Khan urges people to not approach her for film-related work

“Therefore, I announce that I will quit the film industry and will serve humanity. I will follow the rules as specified by my Creator. I request my fans to pray for me and hope that Allah will listen to my prayers,” she reiterated. Sana khan stated that she will continue to serve humanity and requested everyone to not approach her for any film-related work anymore.

Zaira Wasim too quit film industry for Islam

This is not the first time that a Muslim actress has left the film fraternity to serve ‘Islam’ and abide by the ‘modest’ rules of Allah. Last year, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ actress Zaira Wasim too announced her retirement from movies in a letter posted on Instagram. In the six-page letter, she said, “Bollywood took me away from Islam” and cites the interference on her religious practices as the reason for this decision.

She said that she wasn’t truly happy with her line of work despite her fame and success. It was only while trying to adjust to the new lifestyle did she realized that her career had impacted her relationship with religion. Talking about the difficulties that she had faced, Zaira Wasim says that she has found solace in Allah and Quran.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.
Read more

Media forgets Dalit victim in Hathras to pursue TRP blame game

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Keep in mind. These cheap TRP battles wiped the Hathras case off our screens. This is how much the great humanitarians in media care for the people.

After FIR names India Today in the ‘Fake TRP’ case, it flaunts crime branch notice as ‘proof’ to declare Republic TV as guilty

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite being named in the FIR, the India Today has continued to brazen it out and went to pin the blame on Republic TV in the 'Fake TRP' case.

Mumbai Police Commissioner ties himself up in knots: Admits India Today named in ‘fake TRP’ FIR, gives shoddy explanation for targeting Republic TV

Media OpIndia Staff -
On 8th Oct, Mumbai Police Commissioner held a press conference where he thundered against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, claiming, that the channel had illegally increased their TRP

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

Media OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai police target Republic TV again after being left red-faced on TRP scam case, summons consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint against Republic TV consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari has been registered at the Khar police station
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘TMC activist’ arrested for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla, CID recovers bikes, carbines and pistols

OpIndia Staff -
The CID officials had informed that the plan to kill Manish Shukla was hatched at Subodh's residence in Barrackpore.
Read more
News Reports

‘Horrible professor, avoid at all costs,’ pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke receives harsh reviews from students on Rate My Professors

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke is a professor at the History Department of the Rutgers State University in New Jersey.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan, worried about after-life, leaves showbiz for Islam, to follow ‘rules of Allah’: Read what she said

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Sana Khan has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the 'teachings of Islam'.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya to move a breach of privilege motion after MPs manhandled by West Bengal police

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya said that the WB Police have two choices: Either file an FIR or remove uniform and hold TMC party flag
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of 177 development projects worth Rs 122 crores in Gorakhpur

OpIndia Staff -
"We are working towards making Uttar Pradesh an 'Enterprise Hub' under the guidance of the Prime Minister", said Yogi Adityanath.
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Temple priest set on fire by land mafia, dies of severe burn injuries

OpIndia Staff -
A 50-year-old temple priest named Babulal Vaishnav has been burned to death in the Bokna village, Sapaotra division of Karauli district of Rajasthan, allegedly by local land mafia.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,202FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com