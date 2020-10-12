A video of Congress President’s son-in-law Robert Vadra holidaying in Istanbul, Turkey, has gone viral on social media. In the undated video, Vadra, who is dressed in white v-neck t-shirt and black pants can be seen skating on along the river. He is not wearing any mask.

Is Robert Vadra holidaying in Turkey while Pappu & Pinky are allegedly fighting for poor Indian farmers ? pic.twitter.com/BjX5moBh4y — Suresh Nakhua (सुरेश नाखुआ) (@SureshNakhua) October 11, 2020

If one sees closely, the Hagia Sophia, the former church-converted to mosque-turned museum-converted to mosque, can also be seen in the background.

The most famous son-in-law in India, who has recently admitted of having political ambitions appears to be in Turkey currently. Recently, there were reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan.

The expansionist Turkish government led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is seeking to establish its dominance in the Islamic world through its conservatism and ‘Ottoman traditions’. It plans to achieve this by exerting its influence on South Asian Muslims. According to officials familiar with the security assessment, an extensive review was carried out to unearth the escalated anti-India activities that are perpetrated by Turkey in coordination with the deep state in Pakistan.

Congress opened office in Turkey

In November 2019, the Turkish media had reported that Congress’ Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has issued a press statement about opening an office in Istanbul. One Muhammad Yusuf Khan was reported to be heading this office in Turkey. The reports of Congress opening an office there had come just days after Erdogan mirrored Pakistan’s stand over Kashmir in open defiance to India’s interests in the UN.