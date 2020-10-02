Friday, October 2, 2020
Home News Reports Andhra Pradesh: High Court fumes over derogatory social media posts against judiciary, verbal slandering...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Andhra Pradesh: High Court fumes over derogatory social media posts against judiciary, verbal slandering by YSRCP leaders

The High Court stated that the attempts to lower the dignity of the judiciary which is one of the three pillars of democracy and thus projecting it as redundant might lead to internal strife in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Andhra High Court and YSRCP leaders have been engaged in a verbal war
Andhra Pradesh High Court, image via Indian Express
5

During the hearing of a petition filed by the High Court in-charge registrar, the Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the Crime Investigation Department (CID) failing to act on the cases of negative social media posts about the High Court judges.

Condemning the social media posts targeting the judiciary, a Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi said that the court would look into the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind such posts against the judiciary in the state, reported the New Indian Express.

The court said that the attempts to lower the dignity of the judiciary which is one of the three pillars of democracy and thus projecting it as redundant might lead to internal strife. It added that the court will not be a mute spectator to the social media posts destroying the reputation of the judiciary. The court, without mincing words, went on to say that the people who do not have faith in the judiciary can go on to Parliament and seek the abolishment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Giving a warning, the court said that it would be compelled to use its powers under the Constitution if there was no rule of law in the State. The court said that if it did not take the matter seriously, individuals might take law into their hands. The High Court requested social media platforms not to allow such posts. Senior Advocates Harish Salve, Sajan Poovayya and others representing social media platforms promised their cooperation in protecting the dignity of the courts.

The court made the above-mentioned remarks after an MP Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRC party made certain questionable remarks against the Andhra Pradesh judiciary. YSRCP leaders have been launching verbal attacks openly against the High Court in recent times. YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy had stated in Rajya Sabha, “The AP judiciary is not impartial and it has to be stopped. It is unfortunate that courts are hindering the investigation into scams. As lawmakers, we have the right to raise the issue in Parliament and speak about the functioning of the judiciary in AP”.

The YSRCP leaders have been criticising the HC after its request for a CBI probe into the ‘Amaravati scam’ was rejected by the High Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAndhra Pradesh News, Andhra Pradesh video, Andhra assembly
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.
Read more

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Media Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

NCPCR directive on Child Care Institutions – A welcome decision

Suren -
Vested interests are using CCIs as a means of earning money and to gain control of large numbers of the young. The action taken by the NCPCR is a welcome step.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: High Court fumes over derogatory social media posts against judiciary, verbal slandering by YSRCP leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, YSRCP MPs have accused the Andhra HC judges of being 'partial'.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman shot dead by her husband, accused had married her falsely pretending to be ‘Rajkumar’

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Asif had planned Neha's murder with the help of his friend Taufiq.
Read more
Opinions

The radical left has always hated Mahatma Gandhi for being a Hindu

Abhishek Banerjee -
Would you look at that? Mahatma Gandhi was a “Hindu nationalist” who cheered the “seizure” of Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
News Reports

NIA files charge sheet against 33 Maoists for assassinating BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four police personnel in Chhattisgarh last year

OpIndia Staff -
NIA charge sheet names 33 maoists in Bheema Mandavi murder case, plan was made in a Committee level meeting in West Bastar
Read more
News Reports

Five days after saying he will hug Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Coronavirus, BJP leader in WB tests positive

OpIndia Staff -
While speaking to reporters, Anupam said, "Our party workers are fighting a bigger enemy than Coronavirus - Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.
Read more
News Reports

Presence of Pakistani fighters on the ground alongside Azerbaijan forces won’t be a surprise: Armenia Foreign Minister Avet Adonts

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign minister of Armenia recounted how Pakistanis were present on ground in 1990s when war broke out in Nagorno Karabakh
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,369FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com