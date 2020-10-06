On Monday, Congress party workers clashed with members of Bhim Army in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh during a protest against the Hathras incident.

According to the reports, the clashes between two sides erupted after Bhim Army members started sloganeering against Congress party workers who were protesting against the Hathras incident.

#WATCH Congress & Bhim Army activists clashed in Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh y’day. Police said, “Congress workers were protesting against Hathras case. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members went there & started sloganeering against them, leading to the clash.” (Note – abusive language) pic.twitter.com/faHkk89vLM — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

During the protest, the Bhim Army members also hurled slogans against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh accusing them of being anti-Dalit. In the video, the two groups can also be seen shouting abusive slogans against each other.

“Congress workers were protesting against Hathras case. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members went there and started sloganeering against them, leading to the clash. Later police dispersed them,” said police officer Lakhesh Kevat.

The SDM said that the district administration has also received complaints from Mahila Congress demanding strict action against Bhim Army members. The authorities also added that they are investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against all those who created ruckus during the protest.