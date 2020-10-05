Monday, October 5, 2020
Home Social Media Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh wants Rahul Gandhi to become PM to scrap newly...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh wants Rahul Gandhi to become PM to scrap newly passed farm laws, gets trolled

The Punjab CM's fanboying over Rahul Gandhi triggered a meme fest on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to troll the Punjab CM for hoping for something impossible.

OpIndia Staff
Amarinder Singh says Rahul Gandhi will scrap farm reforms when he becomes PM
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh with former party president Rahul Gandhi (courtesy: The Tribune India)
7

While protesting against the Farm Laws during a Congress-sponsored rally in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has pinned his hope on the former party president and MP Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the new laws would be scrapped when the Congress scion would lead the country as prime minister one day.

The Punjab CM said that though the bills have been passed in the Parliament, amendments could still be made to it. Saying so he requested Rahul Gandhi to scrap these “black laws” when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Punjab CM’s fanboying over Rahul Gandhi triggered a meme fest on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to troll the Punjab CM for hoping for something impossible.

A twitter user wrote took a hilarious dig at Amrinder Singh claiming that he has been tested positive for the “Pappu virus”.

Some concluded that the Punjab CM was subtly trolling the Congress scion by speculating that he will become PM, and also insinuating that just as the farm reforms will not be reverted, Rahul can never become a PM.

With the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau probing drugs usage in Bollywood, a Twitter user claimed that the Punjab CM also needs to be reported to the NCB for the incoherent thoughts.

Some shared hilarious memes on how Rahul Gandhi would himself react to the wishful thinking that he will one day become the PM with majority seats in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was also a part of the three-day ‘kheti bachao yatra’ along with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and a battery of senior Congress leaders at Moga district’s Badhni Kalan village, guaranteed that the day Congress party comes to the power, he will scrap the three ‘black laws’ and throw them in a waste paper basket”.

The bills bring much-needed changes to the farm laws and are extremely beneficial for the farmers. In fact, similar reforms were also proposed by the Congress party in their 2019 manifesto. However, when the Modi government started working on them, Congress, somehow started fault finding and opposing it. From burning tractors to sharing UPA-era images of farmers in distress Congress has used several tactics to spread falsehoods and canards to criticise Modi govt’s farm bills.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPunjab farmer rally, Punjab farmers tractors, Amarinder Singh news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more
Media

Five visuals that show the despicable conduct of the media while covering the Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, all the videos which have surface are that of October 2, when Hathras was out of bounds for the media
Read more

‘Will give 1 crore to anyone who brings Thakur girl to sleep with me’: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader makes objectionable statement in Hathras...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mau Police has registered a case against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s leader Kamal Bharti for making an objectionable statement against women.

Gabbar Singh Tax: A new undefined, unbooked tax being imposed on coal businessmen in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh

News Reports Anand Walunjkar -
Gabbar Singh Tax has a different meaning in Congress ruled Chhattisgarh: An undefined tax of sorts, nowhere on the books but being collected from coal businessmen

AAP Delhi MLA jumps quarantine and goes to meet Hathras victim family a week after testing positive for coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With zero regard for public safety and risking lives of thousands of people, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar chose to up the political ante.

‘Sushant Singh Rajput was a characterless man overwhelmed with frustration and depression’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana mounted a fierce attack against the detractors after leaked AIIMS report declared that Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Entertainment

Hathras case: Bahujan support group accuses Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of hogging limelight, calls her ‘parasite’

OpIndia Staff -
Bahujan support group on Facebook, "Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens" which has over 32,000 likes, has accused Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog limelight in the Hathras case.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh wants Rahul Gandhi to become PM to scrap newly passed farm laws, gets trolled

OpIndia Staff -
Amarinder Singh requested Rahul Gandhi to scrap these "black laws" when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha.
Read more
Law

UPSC Jihad show: As Centre sends fresh notice to Sudarshan News, hearing gets postponed to 26th October: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News matter regarding their show 'UPSC Jihad' has been postponed to the 26th of October owing to a fresh notice by Central govt
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Ink thrown at AAP’s Sanjay Singh with slogans of ‘PFI brokers go back’

OpIndia Staff -
An unknown person has thrown ink at AAP leader Sanjay Singh while he was about the address the media after visiting the Hathras victim's family.
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more
Crime

Umar Khalid remanded in judicial custody for 14 more days, demands ‘adequate protection’

OpIndia Staff -
In his plea, Umar Khalid has asked the Court's permission for two 'legal interviews' per week with his lawyer for 30 minutes.
Read more
News Reports

Battle for SSR: How different media channels put out conflicting reports about AIIMS report and how one doctor is at the heart of it

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the contradictory reports and distinct narratives peddled by different news channels following Dr Sudhi's claims, the Sushant Singh death case continues to be surrounded by controversy.
Read more
Media

Five visuals that show the despicable conduct of the media while covering the Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, all the videos which have surface are that of October 2, when Hathras was out of bounds for the media
Read more
News Reports

‘Will give 1 crore to anyone who brings Thakur girl to sleep with me’: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader makes objectionable statement in Hathras...

OpIndia Staff -
Mau Police has registered a case against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s leader Kamal Bharti for making an objectionable statement against women.
Read more
News Reports

Gabbar Singh Tax: A new undefined, unbooked tax being imposed on coal businessmen in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh

Anand Walunjkar -
Gabbar Singh Tax has a different meaning in Congress ruled Chhattisgarh: An undefined tax of sorts, nowhere on the books but being collected from coal businessmen
Read more
News Reports

AAP Delhi MLA jumps quarantine and goes to meet Hathras victim family a week after testing positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
With zero regard for public safety and risking lives of thousands of people, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar chose to up the political ante.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,459FollowersFollow
17,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com