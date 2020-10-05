While protesting against the Farm Laws during a Congress-sponsored rally in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has pinned his hope on the former party president and MP Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the new laws would be scrapped when the Congress scion would lead the country as prime minister one day.

The Punjab CM said that though the bills have been passed in the Parliament, amendments could still be made to it. Saying so he requested Rahul Gandhi to scrap these “black laws” when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The law is made. The bills have been passed in the Parliament. But who says that an amendment cannot be made to those laws. I request Rahul ji to scrap these black laws when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM, on the new farm laws pic.twitter.com/Kiotxos7zL — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

The Punjab CM’s fanboying over Rahul Gandhi triggered a meme fest on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to troll the Punjab CM for hoping for something impossible.

Meanwhile Public waiting for Rahul 2 become PM pic.twitter.com/hSxNVNtbx5 — Caravaan 2.0 (@Being_Caravaan) October 5, 2020

A twitter user wrote took a hilarious dig at Amrinder Singh claiming that he has been tested positive for the “Pappu virus”.

seems, Amarinder ji has tested positive for pappu virus — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 5, 2020

Some concluded that the Punjab CM was subtly trolling the Congress scion by speculating that he will become PM, and also insinuating that just as the farm reforms will not be reverted, Rahul can never become a PM.

He is trolling Pappu.

Tongue in cheek he is saying, ye law abb kabhi change nahi hone waala baawre. — Dev (@EyeKaDoctor) October 5, 2020

With the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau probing drugs usage in Bollywood, a Twitter user claimed that the Punjab CM also needs to be reported to the NCB for the incoherent thoughts.

NCB ko bol de kya…!

Bolna to padega! Kaisi behki behki baatein karra hai ye! pic.twitter.com/Khb83qTp2h — Shrutï 💫 (@marathi_mulgi__) October 5, 2020

Some shared hilarious memes on how Rahul Gandhi would himself react to the wishful thinking that he will one day become the PM with majority seats in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was also a part of the three-day ‘kheti bachao yatra’ along with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and a battery of senior Congress leaders at Moga district’s Badhni Kalan village, guaranteed that the day Congress party comes to the power, he will scrap the three ‘black laws’ and throw them in a waste paper basket”.

I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Punjab’s Moga during party’s ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/dC1ER8bPAM — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The bills bring much-needed changes to the farm laws and are extremely beneficial for the farmers. In fact, similar reforms were also proposed by the Congress party in their 2019 manifesto. However, when the Modi government started working on them, Congress, somehow started fault finding and opposing it. From burning tractors to sharing UPA-era images of farmers in distress Congress has used several tactics to spread falsehoods and canards to criticise Modi govt’s farm bills.