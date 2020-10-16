Responding to criticism from BJP leaders on quitting the NDA over the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM face, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan today described himself as the ‘Hanuman’ of PM Modi, saying that he doesn’t need PM Modi’s photos for his election campaign and that he lived in his heart.

In a dramatic declaration, Chirag Paswan said, “I don’t need photos of PM Modi. He is in my heart. Some day I will cut open my heart to show that PM Modi resides in it.”

#WATCH I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Chirag Paswan scoffed at Nitish Kumar, saying it is the JDU leader who needs PM Modi’s photos more since he is “insecure”.

Paswan’s impassioned assertion came after the 37-year-old LJP leader drew the ire of BJP leaders for fielding candidates against Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU) and declaring support to the BJP.

Earlier today, Paswan declared that Nitish Kumar will not return to power in the state and that his party will form a government in the state in an alliance with the BJP. He added that the people of the state were angry with Kumar’s governance and want a change.

The Jamui MP, in mourning after his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise last week, claimed that Nitish Kumar had slighted his father and not expressed his condolences to him even once.

BJP warns LJP against using PM Modi’s photos for election campaigns

Chirag’s response comes in the wake of BJP leader Prakash Javadekar’s allegations that the LJP leader is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by taking up names of PM Modi and called his party as “vote-cutter” party.

Paswan has been extolling top BJP leaders such as PM Modi and Amit Shah while criticising the key NDA partner JDU and its chief Nitish Kumar, giving rise to the speculations that of a tacit understanding with the saffron party.

The BJP has issued a stern warning to the LJP against using PM Modi’s photo during the election campaign to garner votes. The party has also pledged to take up the matter with the Election Commission if non-NDA party is found using PM Modi’s photo for their election campaigning.