Tuesday, October 13, 2020
After making a fool of herself in Hathras, desperate AajTak anchor sends herself WhatsApp message praising her own work, tweets screenshot

When Chitra Tripathi claims that she received the text only moments ago, she is lying. If the text was sent to her by someone else, it would have appeared with a white background.

OpIndia Staff
Chitra Tripathi
Image Credit: Chitra Tripathi/Twitter
8

Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation on Twitter where she claimed she was being praised for her journalism. The only problem was that the praise was sent to Chitra Tripathi by Chitra Tripathi herself. In the screenshot, the text appears in green which indicates that the screenshot was captured by the person who sent it.

Thus, quite evidently, when Chitra Tripathi claims that she received the text only moments ago, she is lying. If the text was sent to her by someone else, it would have appeared with a white background.

Chitra Tripathi conjures positive reviews for her work

In the text Tripathi sent herself, she says, “Didi, pranam, I am Jyoti from the Deori village in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.” ‘Jyoti’ then narrates that she is physically specially abled and has pursued her higher education from her village. She further says that she has passed the first level of her Madhya Pradesh public service commission exams and is currently preparing for the mains.

‘Jyoti’ then says that she watched Tripathi’s show ‘Betiyan’ which she found inspirational. She further says that if she were to receive a reply, then she would be extremely happy. The unfortunate thing about the whole story is that Tripathi appears to have concocted the whole thing to pretend on social media that she is receiving praises for her work.

AajTak journalist Chitra Tripathi is the same individual who had made a fool of herself while covering the Hathras case. After screaming on the face of the Hathras SDM, she had recently tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Earlier, she had declared victory for journalists when the media was granted permission to visit the village insinuating that the decision was due to building pressure on the UP administration due to the growing crowd of journalists. In reality, media was allowed to enter as the SIT had completed its probe and she entered the village running frantically claiming victory.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

