Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

In the video, Chitra is seen constantly screaming without a mask, accusing the IAS officer of threatening her, misbehaving with her. She also screamed that SDM Prem Prakash Meena was harassing the journalists while the SDM stood silent, watching Chitra scream without pause.

OpIndia Staff
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi, who was covering the development in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tripathi took to twitter to inform her followers that she had tested positive for the infection after coming in contact with people who were suffering from COVID-19 in Hathras.

“In Hathras, I came in contact with some people who turned out to be COVID-19 positive. As a precaution, I took a test which came back positive. Although there are no symptoms of the coronavirus, on the advice of the doctor, I am isolating myself. I urge those who came in contact with me to take care of themselves,” Chitra tweeted.

Chitra had hounded Hathras SDM, accusing him of misbehaviour while screaming near him without a mask

Chitra was recently in news because of her hyperventilating coverage of developments in Hathras. In a viral video on social media, Chitra was seen hounding Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena, accusing him of misbehaviour and ‘daring to teach journalists how to do their jobs’ and many other things at the top of her voice.

In the video, Chitra is seen constantly screaming without a mask, accusing the IAS officer of threatening her, misbehaving with her. She also screamed that SDM Meena is incapable of doing his job despite having educational qualifications. The young IAS officer, following the coronavirus guidelines, stands there silently, letting the melodrama unfold and refusing to respond to what appeared like a non-stop tirade. Interestingly, violating COVID guidelines, Chitra was not wearing a mask.

After Chitra informed about her infection on Twitter, SDM Prem Prakash Meena posted a tweet, wishing her a quick recovery, along with commenting, “Satyamev Jayate – the truth shall (and will) prevail!”. He also added “#Karma” to his tweet.

The SDM’s tweet was retweeted by the advisor to UP chief minister, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, which grated on Chitra’s nerves. She criticised Tripathi for retweeting the tweet that took a dig at her and called it a shameful act, highlighting that many people, including state ministers have succumbed to the contagion. She even called it a ‘personal attack’.

Aaj Tak journalist claimed victory of reportage after UP government allowed media in Hathras

Earlier this week, Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was seen frantically running towards Hathras after the UP government allowed the media personnel to enter the village in the wake of the completion of the SIT probe. She had claimed that it was because of ‘relentless and mounting pressure from the media personnel’ that the government had to cave in and allow the journalists to enter Hathras.

It was a lie. Because the media personnel were only barred from entering the village while the SIT was carrying out its investigation, as a precaution against interference in the investigative process. After the SIT investigation was done, media personnel were allowed entry.

COVID-infected AAP MLA travels to Hathras

Earlier today, the UP Police had booked AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for skipping quarantine and travelling to Hathras despite being coronavirus positive. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar had tweeted on September 29 that he has been diagnosed as COVID positive. However, on October 4, he was seen live-tweeting his travel to Hathras and meeting hundreds of people, including the victim’s family there.

