In a shocking case, an NGO named Mahila Suraksha Bal Vikas Adhikaran (Women Safety Child Development Tribunal) has duped a disable poor Dalit man, who has been bedridden for years, on the pretext of arranging money for his treatment. This NGO operates under the patronage of former actress and Congress leader Nagma Arvind Morarji. Columnist and Lawyer Divya Kumar Soti took to Twitter to share the details of the case.

#Thread: Horrifying case where Chairman of a Congress Party linked NGO which allegedly works on directions Priyanka Vadra and patron of which is Congress leader Nagma duped a disabled poor Dalit man who is bed ridden for years in the name of arranging money for his treatment C/- https://t.co/hgXeS3ojZl pic.twitter.com/DAU5PYYWOm — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) October 28, 2020

One Ankur Kumar, suffering from some disability, had tweeted to Congress leader Nagma, a few months back, asking for help. After some time he received a call from the Chairman of Mahila Suraksha Bal Vikas Adhikaran- Arun Tripathi who said he is calling on directions of the NGO’s patron and Congress leader Nagma.

Ankur Kumar had also tweeted that at the behest of the Congress leader, one Arun Tripathi, the chairman of Mahila Suraksha Bal Vikas Adhikaran had called him up three months ago. Tripathi had taken Ankur’s personal and bank details and assured help, but said that for that he will have to register with the NGO by paying a fee. Accordingly, Ankur Kumar had paid Rs 12,000 to the NGO for registration, but after that he received no financial assistance from the Congress linked NGO.

Ankur claims that he is in possession of all the call recordings of the conversation the two exchanged in the last three months. He also has the transaction slip of the amount he had transferred to Tripathi. He claims that it been three months, but he has not received any financial help which was promised to him by the NGO, which the Congress leader is a patron of, instead he was duped of Rs 12,000. Moreover, Nagma has also blocked him and he is now in a fix, claimed Ankur Kumar.

नगमा जी के कहने पर अरुण त्रिपाठी जी 3 महीने पहले मेरे पास कॉल किए और मेरी सारी डिटेल एक स्टीमेट और कुछ पैसे हम से लिए हैं इनका एक अकाउंट नंबर और कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग पिछले 3 महीने की पूरी है मेरे पास अभी यह मदद किए नहीं है 3 महीने से आजकल कर रहे हैं और नगमा जी ने हमें ब्लॉक कर दिया🙏👇 pic.twitter.com/2y5KmpQOdI — ANKUR KUMAR (@ANKURKU97269665) October 22, 2020

Soti has shared an audio recording where Arun Tripathi is heard extending help to Ankur Kumar. He assures the patient on the phone that he would arrange for a sum of twenty to twenty-five thousand from Nagma, but that might take him a week or ten days. The rest of the amount, he says, could be arranged through the NGO he is attached to. Tripathi is heard luring the patient that he could arrange for the amount in maybe 2 to 3 days but for that Ankur would need to give Rs 50,000 to the NGO.

After few days Arun Tripathi asked for ₹50000 from @ANKURKU97269665 for getting 2.5 lakhs monetary help arranged from an NGO. Full call recording as given to me by Ankur. https://t.co/IJuC2NONIp



C/- — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) October 28, 2020

After this conversation, Ankur Kumar, desperate for financial help, sent Rs 12,000 to Arun Tripathi on July 29 and 30. The amount was transferred to Arun Tripathi through two separate transactions.

The transaction slips

Ankur Kumar had allegedly arranged this money by pledging ornaments of his wife. However, until today the NGO-Mahila Suraksha Bal Vikas Adhikaran has not responded. They have not sent a single penny to Arun Kumar and moreover, have stopped responding to his calls.

The patient tried to get in touch with Nagma to report about Arun Tripathi who duped him of Rs 12,000 and seek her help, but according to Soti, the Congress leader blocked Ankur Kumar.

After the lawyer flagged the issue on the microblogging site, the NGO has responded. They claim that the money was taken from Ankur Kumar in order to enrol him as a member of the NGO. The fee to become a member of this NGO is purportedly Rs 25,000. Tripathi said that he added Rs 13,000 from his side to enrol Ankur Kumar, but his membership was cancelled because he was lying, alleged Tripathi. He claimed that Ankur Kumar had already received a lot of financial aid for his treatment and that he was lying to mislead and extract more money from the NGO.

और ₹13000 मैं अपनी तरफ से मिला के ₹25000 इनकी मेंबरशिप स्थापित की लेकिन उनकी मेंबरशिप कैंसिल हो चुकी है क्योंकि यह झूठ बोल रहे थे और इनके साथ ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं है जो उनकी बीमारी है उसके इलाज के लिए काफी लोगों को मदद ऑलरेडी ले चुके हैं — महिला सुरक्षा बाल बिकास अधिकरण (@mahilasuraksh) October 29, 2020

Here there are two things which seems questionable. Firstly in the audio recording, the NGO representative Arun Tripathi had told the patient that he would need to give the NGO a sum of Rs 50,000 at first in order to get financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs. If the membership fee of the NGO was Rs 25,000 then why did Arun Tripathi ask for Rs 50,000 from Ankur? Secondly, if at all his membership has been cancelled then why wasn’t the deposited amount refunded to Ankur? Apart from this, the requirement of Rs 25,000 fee to get financial aid of Rs 2 lakh is extremely high.

To verify the particulars of the NGO- Mahila Suraksha Bal Vikas Adhikaran (Women Safety Child Development Tribunal), we visited its Facebook page. The NGO’s Facebook cover page displays Congress leader Nagma Arvind Morarji’s photo.

Facebook cover photo of the NGO Mahila Suraksha Bal Vikas Adhikaran (Women Safety Child Development Tribunal)

When one visits the NGO’s website, the first display picture is that of the Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Display picture on the website of the NGO

This leaves one with no reason not to believe that this NGO indeed works on the directions of the Congress bigwig Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and that the patron of which is Congress leader Nagma Arvind Morarji.

Well, this kind of imprudent behaviour is not unexpected from Congress leader Nagma Arvind Morarji. She is one such Congress leader who has regularly indulged in lying and spreading fake news to discredit the BJP government at the centre and PM Narendra Modi. Recently she tweeted a video of a woman criticising the BJP government, claiming that she is the niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This video was extensively shared by many other Congress loyalists. Later Nagma’s lie was caught when the lady was identified as Atiya Alvi, who claims to be a social activist.