Punjab: Vehicle of BJP leader Ashwani Sharma attacked, party accuses Congress

On Monday, the convoy of the BJP (Punjab) President Ashwani Sharma was attacked by miscreants near Cholang toll plaza on the National Highway in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The incident took place when the BJP leader was enroute to Pathankot from Jalandhar, after attending a party meeting.

The accused attacked his vehicle with stones and sticks and damaged the windowpanes. Reportedly, the miscreants arrived at the spot in two separate cars and attacked the BJP leader’s convoy. Sharma was also manhandled by the accused and had to be rescued by his security personnel. According to Bikram Singh, Station House Officer (Tanda), several ‘farmers’ had been holding demonstrations at the Cholang toll plaza against the historic farm bills, passed by the Union government in the Parliament.

BJP alleges Congress hand in the attack

While condemning the incident, BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said that the attack was executed by the Congress party for ‘political gains’. Ashwani Sharma informed that the miscreants, who attacked his convoy, did not look like farmers and the Congress party wanted to defame the farmers.

BJP IT cell Head Amit Malviya shared the picture of Sharma’s damaged vehicle and tweeted, “Ashwani Sharma, President BJP Punjab, was attacked and his car smashed when he was on his way to Pathankot. Congress goons have been targeting BJP workers and offices in Punjab in the name of farmer protests. This may well be the beginning of the end of Congress in Punjab too.”

Punjab CM denies ‘Congress involvement’

Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Punjab CM, quoted Captain Amarinder Singh and stated, “Strongly condemn attack on BJP Punjab Chief Ashwani Sharma and have asked Punjab DGP to identify culprits and take immediate action. Won’t let anyone disturb the peace or take the law into their hands.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh denied all allegations and has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to investigate the case. He claimed, “There is no question of Punjab Congress involvement in the attack… BJP should refrain from making frivolous and politically motivated allegations. This is highly irresponsible as Punjab police are investigating the case.”