Delhi High Court Bar Association members receives threat calls

The Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has released a statement claiming that he has received threatening and abusive calls after the panel passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning the allegations by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy against Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana, saying that it amounts to contempt of court.

According to reports, Advocate Abhijat, the DHCBA secretary further added that along with him, the president of the association- senior advocate Mohit Mathur had also received calls threatening him and his family with serious injuries.

Delhi HC Bar Association associations back Justice NV Ramana, slam AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘ill-founded letter’

These calls were allegedly received after the executive committee of Delhi High Court Bar Association had passed a unanimous resolution in which it said the “ill-founded letter” written by Reddy “unfairly and without reason casts serious aspersions on the alleged conduct” of Ramana and judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Delhi High Court Bar Association’s resolution against Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter

It said the letter is an “abject and uncalled for interference in the due administration of justice” by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Hitting out at the Andhra CM for writing of the said letter and its circulation in public domain, the Association had called it a dishonest attempt at overawing the independence of judiciary and tantamount to contempt of the Hon’ble Court.

Ramana has been chief justice of the Delhi High Court. The high court bar association said in its resolution that he has been one of the most virtuous judges with the highest level of integrity.

Andhra Pradesh CM accuses SC Justice NV Ramana of influencing administration of state’s High Court

Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana received support from the bar after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on October 6 written an unprecedented letter to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde making shocking allegations against the second-senior-most judge of the Supreme Court – Justice NV Ramana, accusing him of attempting to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

In the 8 page letter, Reddy had accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and also alleged that attempts are being made by Justice Ramana to topple his government. Jagan Reddy has also accused Justice Ramana of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.

On October 10 (Saturday), the letter was released in the public by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.