The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in money laundering case. The ED is probing allegations that Hussain and people associated with him laundered money through shell companies to fuel the anti-CAA protests which eventually turned violent. Earlier, in its charge sheet, Special Cell of Delhi Police had mentioned that five accused had received money amounting to Rs 1.61 crore between December 2019 and February 2020 for executing the riots.

Along with him, one Amit Gupta is also a co-accused. The court has summoned Hussain and Gupta on 19th October. Tahir Hussain has been accused in several cases linked to the riots, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 Delhi riots. He has been charged under the stringent anti-terror law – Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Tahir, along with Gupta are currently lodged in Tihar jail on charges of rioting and murder.

The ED had arrested Hussain on 31st August to probe allegations that he along with other accused laundered money to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore for fuelling anti-CAA protests that turned violent and the subsequent riots.

Tahir Hussain’s role in Delhi riots

In his confession statement, Tahir Hussain said that along with him, one Khalid Saifi, his close associate, planned the riots. He had also said that his political position (as Aam Aadmi Party leader) should be used against Hindus and for the community. After the Supreme Court verdict came in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and the Indian government passed Citizen Amendment Act tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah, Tahir and Khalid met and decided that this is time they have to act.