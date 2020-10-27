Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector (SI) Intesar Ali who was suspended after he grew a beard without seeking permission from the department was reinstated after he shaved his beard. However, his act of shaving the beard and resuming the duties did not go down well with the Deoband Ulema as reported by Amar Ujala.

Condemning Ali for shaving beard Maulana Lutf-Ur-Rehman of Jamia Anglo Arabic Madarsa said not keeping a beard is crime according to Shariat and that shaving the beard after keeping it first is an even bigger crime. Maulana said that if it came to saving Shariat or Sunnat, Ali should have left the job instead of shaving the beard. He added that Ali had committed a major crime as per Shariat and now he should observe penance.

Ali had kept beard without permission

Intesar Ali who is a Sub Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police, grew a beard without seeking permission from the department. Ali was warned many times to either shave the beard or seek the requisite permission. He was consequently suspended for violating the rules of the department. Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh police require permission to keep a beard except for Sikhs. Any cop who wants to keep a beard can do so after taking permission.

Darul Uloom Deoband clerics have also opposed the decision of Baghpat SP. Terming the action by SP Abhishek Singh as ‘wrong’, the clerics had demanded action against him.