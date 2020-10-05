Monday, October 5, 2020
Arrested accused, international conspiracy to incite violence and political propaganda: Details of FIRs filed in Hathras case

After it came to light that an international conspiracy is being hatched to incite riots in Uttar Pradesh under the pretext of carrying out protests over the Hathras incident, the UP Police had registered an FIR over conspiracy to stoke caste-based riots in Hathras.

6 FIRs filed in relation to the Hathras case by UP Police
Chandrashekhar Azad marching towards Hathras(Source: PTI)
The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with the Hathras incident, where a 19-year-old victim had died of her injuries on Tuesday last week. In this context, the police have released a press statement detailing the various FIRs filed against several individuals in the case.

The statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police said that though the accused have been immediately arrested on the basis of the victim’s brother’s testimony, 3-member SIT probe ordered and CBI investigation recommended in the case, there had been some organisations, individuals with vested interests, who had been bent on spreading ethnic and communal violence to tarnish the image of the government.

To this end, they had been posting unsubstantiated and fake assertions on various social media websites and unlawfully gathering people outside the village, egging them on to participate in the protests against the government in gross violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Several FIRs have been filed by the police in this regard. Following are the details shared by the UP police in their press release.

FIR lodged over international conspiracy to trigger caste-based violence in UP

After it came to light that an international conspiracy is being hatched to incite riots in Uttar Pradesh under the pretext of carrying out protests over the Hathras incident, the UP Police had registered an FIR over conspiracy to stoke caste-based riots in Hathras.

The case has been registered at the Hathras Police station under various sections that include conspiring for riots to create ethnic and communal riots in the state, spreading chaos, defaming the Yogi government on the pretext of rioting, spreading rumours, provoking the victim’s family against the government, spreading hatred through fake photos, fake information, photoshopped photographs.

Sections invoked by the police with regard to this FIR: 109, 120(B), 124-A, 153-A, 153-A(1), 153-A(1)(a), 153-A(1)(b), 153-A(1)(c), 153-B, 195, 195-A, 465, 468, 469, 501, 505(1), 505(1)(b), 505(1)(c), 505(2), and Section 67 of the Indian Penal Code.

FIR filed against a political delegation for disseminating propaganda video about the victim and her family

The UP police had also filed an FIR at the Chandpa police station in Hathras village against a delegation of a political party who had gone to visit the victim’s house. The police had alleged them of disseminating propaganda videos/audios of the kin of the victim on social media platforms. They have been charged under Section- 147, 148, 323, 504, 332, 353, 427, 188 Bhadvi & 7 CLA Act.

FIR filed against members of a political party for creating ruckus and pelting stones at police officials

The third FIR in the case pertains to the unauthorised visit of political members of a party after its delegation visited the victim’s house. According to the police, after the meeting of the delegation of the political party, several members and supporters of the party barged into the village without permission and violated Section 144 imposed in the region. They are also accused of abusing the law enforcement officials and engaging in a scuffle with them. Many police officials were injured after the political party supporters hurled stones at them. They have been charged with Section-147, 148, 323, 504, 332, 353, 427, 188 Bhadvi & 7 CLA Act.

FIR lodged for broadcasting videos containing inflammatory speeches

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against a member of a political party for broadcasting a video in public in which inflammatory statements, including severing off hands of policemen, getting police officers suspended, and creating disharmony among caste/communities were made. The accused has been booked under Section-153A, 505, 506, 489 Bhadvi and 84C of the IT Act.

FIR against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 for violating Section 144 and blocking traffic

An FIR was filed against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 others for violating Section 144 of the CrPC while marching to the Hathras for meeting the kin of the victim who died last week. The chief and his supporters had created a law and order situation for the police as they tried to forcibly enter the village and meet the victim’s relatives. When stopped, they sat on a demonstration, obstructing the traffic on the road, following which an FIR was filed against them.

FIR against about 200 people for violating COVID-19 guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC

About 200 people were booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for gathering at Basant Bagh colony in gross defiance of the COVID-19 guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC.

Besides, complaints were filed in the districts of Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Hathras, and Ayodhya for posting objectionable reamrks on various social media platforms. At least 5 people have been arrested and legal action have been initiated against them.

The police had also registered a case against a man for putting up a controversial poster in Commissionerate Lucknow. A man was arrested in this regard by the police.

An arrest has been made in Lucknow rural for uploading an objectionable post on Facebook. In Mathura, the Treasurer of the National Executive of the Campus Front of India, along with 3-4 other members, have been banned under Section 151 of CrPC.

