Inhabitants across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have reported power outage on Monday morning.

According to sources from BEST power supply, Mumbai and suburban areas are witnessing power outage because of a grid failure.

“The electricity supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is deeply regretted,” BEST Electric Supply informed on Twitter.

The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

It further added that there is multiple tripping of lines and transformer(Kalwa-padghe and Kharghar ICTs) providing power to Mumbai system. The restoration of power is underway, BEST said.

Residents take to Twitter to inform about the power outage in Mumbai

Residents from different parts of Mumbai took to Twitter to confirm total power blackout that has swept the megacity in the wake of the electricity grid failure.

This is eerie. Power failure across Mumbai!! Can we have some explanation @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) October 12, 2020

Some of the users were dumbfounded with the citywide failure of electricity, while others raised concerns about the interruption of power supply in hospitals at a time when the city is grappling with an unprecedented pandemic.

Still others took to Twitter to say that not just Mumbai but greater Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) are also in the grips of the power failure.

Its a major #powercut across Mumbai and even beyond it seems. — Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल (@_anujsinghal) October 12, 2020

Even Mumbai Airport is also reportedly facing power outage, with travellers posting on Twitter that there is no power at the airport.

Several local trains are reportedly delayed. The BMC has been announcing at CST station that due to power failure, local trains will be delayed by 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Energy Minister says power will be restored in an hour or so

The Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Nitin Raut took cognisance of the matter and assured that power will be restored in an hour or so.

TATA Power, the power supplier for Mumbai, has informed that At 10.10 am, there was simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL’s Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. They informed that they are working to restore power supply by bringing supply from the 3 Hydro units & Trombay units.

As per sources quoted by Indian Express, the BEST procures electricity from Tata Power whose major transformer in Kawla and Pardha had suffered multiple tripping and failures. This is the major transformer that is the main supply line that provides 350 MW electricity to Mumbai. Tata also provides electricity to Adani power which then distributes outside city limits, while BEST provides power inside the city.

