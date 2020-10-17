FIR against Kangana Ranaut and sister for ‘sedition’, ‘spreading communal hate’ etc after complaint by Munawar Ali and Sahil Ashraf Syed

In fresh trouble for Bollywood artist Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, an FIR has been filed against the two for supposedly spreading ‘communal hatred’ through their tweets and interviews.

The FIR was filed after Bandra Magistrate Court directed the cops to file the FIR. According to an AajTak report, the complaint in the matter was reportedly filed by two individuals called Munnawar Ali and Sahil Ashraf Syed.

The complaint was filed by the casting director in the Bandra court saying that the two have been spreading ‘communal hatred’ and ‘dividing people into Hindu and Muslims’, according to a report by Times Now.

Reportedly, the charges against Kangana Ranaut include sedition and blasphemy. The FIR has been filed under various sections included 295A, 153A, 124 and 34 of IPC.

Reportedly, the petition in the court that has now resulted in the FIR mentions several tweets of Kangana Ranaut that claimed that action was not being taken in the Palghar Sadhu lynching case, calling Mumbai Police the ‘Babur Sena’ etc. The complaint had also mentioned that Kangana Ranaut had blamed the Tablighi Jamaat of spreading Coronavirus in the country.

Only a few days ago, the Karnataka police had filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut for her tweet concerning farmers after the passage of farm bills by the Narendra Modi government.

A Karnataka court had directed the lodging of an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on the recent farmer protests. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class, Tumkur Vinod Balnaik on the complaint of Advocate Ramesh Naik.

“Complaint filed under Application U/sec 156(3) of CrPC for investigation. The Office is hereby to issue intimation to the CPI of Kyathasandra PS (Police Station) along with photostat of copy of the complaint for report”, the order read.

The complainant has alleged that the Tweet posted by Ranaut has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the Farm Bills. It is further alleged by the complainant that the Tweet gives provocation with the intention to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society. The complainant has also questioned the government for not taking action on it and said that the government was waiting for some dangerous consequences before taking appropriate action. It was argued by the complainant that if such content was allowed, incalculable and irreparable damage will be caused to the farmers of the country.