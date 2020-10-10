A Karnataka court yesterday directed the lodging of an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on the recent farmer protests. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class, Tumkur Vinod Balnaik on the complaint of Advocate Ramesh Naik.

“Complaint filed under Application U/sec 156(3) of CrPC for investigation. The Office is hereby to issue intimation to the CPI of Kyathasandra PS (Police Station) along with photostat of copy of the complaint for report”, the order read. The order was reserved on October 5.

The complainant has alleged that the Tweet posted by Ranaut has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the Farm Bills. It is further alleged by the complainant that the Tweet gives provocation with the intention to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society. The complainant has also questioned the government for not taking action on it and said that the government was waiting for some dangerous consequences before taking appropriate action. It was argued by the complainant that if such content was allowed, incalculable and irreparable damage will be caused to the farmers of the country.

Kangana’s Tweet

Calling out the people spreading misinformation about the Farm laws, Kangana Ranaut had posted a tweet on September 20. Comparing the farmer protests with the anti-CAA protests, the actress had called the people misleading the farmers as “terrorists”.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

After the three ordinances were promulgated by the central government intended to bring major reforms in agriculture, several opposition parties had hit the streets opposing the ordinances claiming that farmers of the country were not satisfied with the bills. Among the parties holding protests were Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, Trinamool Congress, Rahstriya Janta Dal (RJD), Janta Dal (Secular) and even the Muslim extremist organisations like SDPI and PFI. The protests were being presented as spontaneous by these parties but they appeared quite well planned. At some places even tractors were set on fire by Congress workers.