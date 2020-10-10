A Naxal connection has surfaced in the Hathras Case that has dominated public discourse for two weeks now. It is reported that a Naxal woman stayed with the family of the Hathras victim posing as her bhabhi (sister-in-law). It is said that the Naxal woman stayed with the family for several days between the 16th and 22nd of September. However, our sources indicate that she could have stayed longer and there is no confirmation on the exact duration of her stay.

Now, pictures are emerging where it is revealed that even Communist leaders such as Sitaram Yechury met the Naxal women during their trip to Hathras to meet the victim family. A delegation of CPI and CPI-M leaders met the family on the 6th of October and demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Sitarsm Yechury meets Naxal woman

It appears as if the Naxal woman did have a conversation with Sitaram Yechury during the latter’s visit. It would also indicate that the woman stayed at the house of the victim for longer than the duration initially suspected.

The Naxal women masquerading as victim’s bhabhi

As per the Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi government, the Naxalite hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and has consistently been in touch with the real sister-in-law of the victim. Her identity came to the fore when the probe in the case led the investigators to the call records of the real sister-in-law. According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxalite. The SIT has now launched a manhunt to nab the Naxalite.

Sitaram Yechury at the Hathras victim family, the Naxal woman appears to be present as well (Source: @cpimspeak)

While the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) had warned of a conspiracy to incite riots in the area and organise a mass movement against the government under the garb of the Hathras case, the investigators were taken aback after discovering that a Naxalite was staying with the victim’s family. The SIT is now working on two different facets of the case – the murder angle and the larger conspiracy of anti-social elements to create communal tension through the case.