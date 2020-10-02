Friday, October 2, 2020
Hathras case: SP, DSP and other police officials suspended, polygraph test ordered for all complainant, accused and cops involved

A press release issued by the UP govt said that Hathras SP and IPS officer Vikrant Veer has been suspended for carelessness and lax in supervision while working on the case

OpIndia Staff
Hathras SP Vikrant Vir
In the latest development in the Hathras case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed suspension of the SP, the DSP, the Inspector and some other officials, based on the preliminary investigation report.

The Chief Minister was reportedly not satisfied with the handling of the Hathras case by the administration. A press release issued by the UP govt said that Hathras SP and IPS officer Vikrant Veer has been suspended for carelessness and lax in supervision while working on the case. Similarly, DSP Ram Shabd, inspector Dinesh Verma, sub-inspector Jagveer Singh, and head constable Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal has been posted as the SP of Hathras after the suspensions.

The statement also adds that Narco Polygraph tests of the complainant, accused and the cops involved with the case will also be conducted.

CM Yogi had tweeted earlier in the day that those even think of harming women in Uttar Pradesh will be completely finished.

“Anyone, who even thinks of harming the dignity of mothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh will be eliminated. Such a person will be made an example of. The Uttar Pradesh government is determined to safeguard every mother and sister”, the CM had tweeted.

