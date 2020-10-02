Congress goons attack ANI journalist in Telangana during protest rally

In another despicable attack on journalists in India, Congress workers led by leader Feroz Khan brutally assaulted an ANI reporter, during a protest rally against Hathras rape case. The incident took place on Thursday at Tank Bund area in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Reportedly, several Congress workers and senior leaders had gathered near the Ambedkar statue. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Uttam Kumar Reddy, was also present during the demonstration. The rally began from Gandhi Bhavan but was interrupted by the police due to absence of a pre-requisite permission.

When ANI journalist Abdul Basheer approached Congress leaders for a sound byte, it led to a heated argument with a prominent leader named Feroz Khan. He was then mercilessly thrashed by Khan and over a dozen of his supporters. The reporter was rescued by the police and other journalists, who were present at the spot.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, Feroz Khan could be seen throwing blows at the journalist. He was soon joined by other Congress workers, who then kicked, punched, shoved and manhandled the ANI reporter. When the police officials tried to protect the victim, they were pushed around by the Congress goons.

Congress workers thrash journalist in Chattisgarh

This is not the first time that Congress party workers had resorted to hooliganism on streets. Recently, Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. The incident took place around 100 meters from Kanker police station in Bastar division, Chattisgarh, on Saturday morning. In his statement, Shukla said that a group of men circled him and waved a pistol at him. When he came out of the Police Station, they beat him and attacked with a sharp weapon.