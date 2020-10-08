The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th foundation day on Thursday, 8th October. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day.

A spectacular air show was organised at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad near Delhi on the 88th foundation day of Indian Air Force. On the occasion, a grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Hindon air base.

One of the main attractions of this year’s foundation day were the newly acquired Rafale fighter jets which also took part in the show for the first time. The newly inducted Rafale exhibited various manoeuvres during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. The five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10.

Other Indian Air Force fighter jets, including HAL Tejas and Sukhoi Su-30MKI carried out various manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

Balakot heroes were also honoured today.

Break: Balakot heroes honoured #AirForceDay #YudhSevaMedal



Sq Ldr Minty Agarwal, fighter controller when Pak Air Force raid after Balakot was neutralised



Group Captain Hansel Sequera, and Group Captain Hemant Kumar Vadsra, fighter pilots were part of Balakot operation — Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) October 8, 2020

President, Prime Minister extend greetings to Indian Air Force

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, greeted the Indian Force on the foundation day. He said that the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his greetings to the ”brave warriors” of the Indian Air Force (IAF). “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said the country is “proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries”.

The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF’s combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

During the occasion, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the nation on the occasion of 88th anniversary celebration of Indian Air Force.

“As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations,” said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the foundation day of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under the then British empire. It was later renamed as Indian Air Force in 1950.