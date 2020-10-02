Friday, October 2, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala doctor commits suicide following online attack on him after a child died at...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala doctor commits suicide following online attack on him after a child died at his clinic, fellow doctors allege ‘social media trial’

While alleging medical negligence, the parents of the deceased child had filed a complaint against Dr Anoop and his hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Doctor commits suicide, medical community blames media trial
Dr Anoop Krishna and his clinic, images via The News Minute and Justdial
6

The demise of one Dr Anoop Krishna, allegedly after receiving flak on social media, has startled the medical community in Kerala. On Thursday, Dr Krishna committed suicide at his residence in the Kollam district. He was a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and had appeared on several TV shows. The doctor specialised in Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy and Arthroplasty.

His suicide has now been attributed to the backlash he faced after the untimely death of a 6-year-old child, Adhya Lakshmi, at his clinic, Anoop Orthocare hospital, a week ago. Dr Anoop had decided to carry out the operation on the child after several doctors refused to conduct surgery, amidst the pandemic. Reportedly, the child was born with a heart defect and eventually developed ventricular fibrillation, resulting in erratic heartbeats and eventual death. The child had a heart attack after she was administered anaesthesia at the clinic. She was then admitted to the Kollam Medical College but couldn’t be saved.

While alleging medical negligence, the parents of the deceased child had filed a complaint against Dr Anoop and his hospital. They had claimed that administering anaesthesia resulted in the death of the child. The family also protested outside the hospital. When the news of the child’s death spread on social media, Dr Anoop was subjected to an online backlash.

Deceased doctor wrote ‘sorry’ prior to committing suicide

Dr Anoop was reportedly under mental stress, which forced him to take his own life. He had written ‘sorry’ on a wall, prior to committing suicide. The Station House Officer (Kollam East) stated, “We had taken a case against the hospital for unnatural death. The child was under treatment in the hospital. We are not sure whether the two incidents are connected. The reason for his suicide is not yet known.” He added, “Further details will be known only after the postmortem report.”

Fellow doctors blame ‘social media trials

The medical community in Kerala has come out in support of the deceased doctor and blamed ‘media trials’ for his untimely demise. Fellow doctors emphasised that Dr Anoop had conducted surgeries successfully in the past and that a patient could not be saved every time.

Dr Sulphi Noohu, Indian Medical Association (Thiruvananthapuram chapter) condemned the social media campaign and wrote, “Despite all the attempts to save her including taking her to another hospital, the child passed away. And there comes a bunch of social media warriors to do a trial. They wrote a verdict that the doctor was guilty. They even wrote that the doctor killed the child for a little money.”

Another ortho-surgeon, Dr Sunil stated, “Doctors could not save every life. They don’t have the magic to defeat death every time. A doctor grieves with the family every time a patient dies, despite their best efforts to save them. I hope it won’t cost their own lives anymore.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print pulls down article attacking journalist after being called out, then pulls down apology tweet, apologises again: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
After Shekhar Gupta run The Print got caught in yet another lie by journalist Swati Goel Sharma, they decided to pull down its article

Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Union Jack on India’s national flag, said he will not salute it if Charkha is replaced by Ashoka Chakra

Political History of India Jinit Jain -
Mahatma Gandhi had said, "if the Flag of the Indian Union will not embody the emblem of the Charkha, I will refuse to salute that flag"

Rahul Kanwal spreads fake news, shares a video where police express solidarity with Hathras victim’s family as ‘intimidation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the Hathras DM can be seen telling the family of the victim that the administration is standing in their support.

Journalist says brutal murder of teenage girl in Hathras is ‘God-given strategic opportunity’ for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi has been launching a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi govt over the Hathras gang-rape incident

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala doctor commits suicide following online attack on him after a child died at his clinic, fellow doctors allege ‘social media trial’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala doctor committed suicide after writing 'sorry', Kerala doctors say 'social media trial' after death of a child during treatment is to blame
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Derek O’Brien finds a clean spot to have a great fall while turning Hathras into a political battlefield

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, it was Congress' Rahul Gandhi wo had had a fall en route to Hathras.
Read more
News Reports

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says business leaders who don’t participate in social justice movement should be ‘lined up against the wall and shot’

OpIndia Staff -
Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that all business leaders should work for social justice, and those wo don't should be shot by firing squad
Read more
Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more
News Reports

TMC Delegation including Derek O’Brien stopped by UP Police while trying to enter Hathras

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien were stopped at the border while going to meet the family of the Hathras victim
Read more
Crime

Hathras: First statement of the victim’s mother after the strangulation emerges, has no mention of rape

OpIndia Staff -
Initial statement by Hathras victim's family, initial complaint and victim statement had not mentioned rape or sexual assault. Police had ruled out sexual assault on the basis of medical reports.
Read more
News Reports

Naked corpse of a girl found in Rajasthan hospital, family alleges rape: Here is how Congress leader trivialised the case

OpIndia Staff -
Naked corpse of a girl discovered at a hospital in the Banswara district, postmortem not done despite demanded by family
Read more
News Reports

‘Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death’: Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore

OpIndia Staff -
Surjeet Singh Rathore said Suraj Singh told him that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment on June 13 night
Read more
News Reports

Woman constables injured as Congress workers got into a scuffle, FIR against Rahul, Priyanka and 200 others for their Hathras stunt

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has stated that some woman constables have been injured in the scuffle with Congress workers and the uniform of one woman constable was torn.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,325FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com