Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav was thrashed for eve teasing in 2007

The year was 2007. The Yadav brothers, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, were found eve-teasing women on New Year’s eve. The incident first took place at Ashoka hotel and then at Connaught place. They then attended a party at Chhatarpur area on Delhi-Haryana border. While the duo was returning from the party, they decided to tease girls who were partying at a farmhouse in Mehrauli. Their courage was somewhat bolstered after they got away with earlier two instances of eve-teasing.

However, things turned ugly when a group of men brutally thrashed Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for passing inappropriate remarks at the girls in Mehrauli. At that time, the duo was accompanied by security personnel, including the Railway Protection Force and Delhi PSOs. They were rushed to a hospital and were provided first aid. It is not known what happened in the aftermath of the case. But it is important to remember that Lalu Prasad Yadav was the then Union Minister for Railways in the Congress-ruled UPA government.

Screengrab of the Hindustan Times report

Women safety is a major issue in Bihar

Amidst the political hullabaloo, the issue of women safety remains a major issue in Bihar. As per a 2019 report, Patna alone had witnessed 89 rape case till September last year. The Women’s Helpline service had reported a total of 474 cases in the capital of Bihar in 2019. With rising cases of crimes against women in the State, it becomes indispensable for the upcoming government to take effective measures to ensure women safety. But, what if the political leaders with a history of sexual harassment are elected to power? One can imagine the disastrous effects it can have on the dwindling state of women safety in Bihar.

The rise of the Yadav brothers to power corridor

Despite a stunning victory in the 2014 General elections, the BJP failed to capitalise in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. Even after putting up a formidable fight, the BJP lost to the Mahaghatbandhan, a coalition government of JDU, Congress and the RJD. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, led by Lalu Yadav was able to secure a whopping 81 seats in an assembly of 243 and thus became the largest party.

This paved the way for the rise of Yadav brothers in Bihar politics. Tej Pratap Yadav won the elections from the Mahua constituency in Bihar and was handed over the charge as the Health Minister and the Environment Minister. Similarly, his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav was elected to the State Assembly from the Raghopur constituency and assumed the charge of the Deputy Chief Minister. They remained in power until July 2017, when the JD(U) withdrew its support to the coalition government. Since then, Tejashwi Yadav had assumed the charge of the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly.

The Yadav brothers have been actively campaigning, ahead of the upcoming 2020 Bihar elections. While elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been cycling and playing the flute to lure voters towards the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the younger brother have been delivering speeches to large crowds.