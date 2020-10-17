Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home News Reports Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao raises questions about conduct of Andhra Pradesh police in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao raises questions about conduct of Andhra Pradesh police in a rape case by a Church Pastor in Tirupati: Here is all you need to know

A young girl in Tirupati was brutally raped and assaulted by a Church Pastor- Mallem Deva Sahayam on October 3rd and it almost took the Andhra Pradesh police 9 days to file a complaint in the case

OpIndia Staff
M Nageswara Rao, Mallem Devasahayam
4

On September 15 (Thursday) afternoon, the former CBI director M Nageswar Rao, put out a letter on Twitter addressed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, raising serious questions about Andhra Pradesh police’s conduct while handling a rape case by an “influential” Church pastor in Tirupati.

In his letter dated October 15, the IPS officer informed that a young girl in Tirupati was brutally raped and assaulted by a Church Pastor-Mallem Deva Sahayam on October 3rd and it almost took the Andhra Pradesh police 9 days to file a complaint against the Missionary as he was a man of “means and influence”. Drawing the CM’s attention towards the case, Rao alleged that the arrest was delayed due to “political pressure” and religious bias, as the accused in the case is an influential Christian Missionary. Moreover, he said that the inordinate delay in registering the case itself proves that the police is trying to go soft on the accused, who he said is involved in the business of conversions.

Letter written to Andhra Pradesh CM by the ex-CBI director

Reminding the CM about the recent instructions by GOI in a letter dated October 9, instructing all state govt about some mandatory actions to be taken by the police in case of crime against women, the ex-CBI director urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to direct fair, impartial and expeditious investigation including the immediate arrest of the accused in the case.

Home Ministry’s new adivosry on crimes against women

Home Ministry’s new adivosry on crimes against women

According to reports, the incident had come to the fore after the human rights Chittoor District wing met the 20-year-old victim while undergoing treatment at the Tirupati maternity hospital after being allegedly raped and assaulted. The victim was working as sales-girl in the private company- Rainbow Cleaning Products, located in Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh, which belongs to the Christian pastor- Mallem Deva Sahayam, the alleged accused in the case.

In what had transpired on October 3 at around 7 pm the accused had allegedly picked up the victim from Tirupati renigunta road and reached Thukivakam village Rayal Sykam layout, where he assaulted and raped her.

After the incident when the victim went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the Pastor, but the Police allegedly refused to file a case.

Copy of the complaint filed by victim
Copy of the complaint filed by victim

Later the victim approached ASP Supraja. After the ASP’s intervention, the case was registered against Deva Sahayam under IPC sections 376 and 506 on October 12, 9 days after the gruesome crime.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy denied the allegations that there was religious bias in apprehending criminals. According to the SP the woman had reported the incident to the police on the morning of October 12 during the Spandana programme (a weekly grievance redressal programme), and that a complaint was immediately registered. He also that the accused had threatened to harm the victim if she approached the police. Scared of the threats the victim remained confined to her house for a few days before deciding to register a complaint, said the SP.

Interestingly, the Tirupati police had yesterday put out a Tweet in its defence. It said that “the complaint came to police on 12th and police acted with alacrity n arrested the accused.Police will do its duty & responsibilities without any urging from any quarters least of all your distorted comments”. The Tirupati police had also said that the accused was neither a pastor nor a missionary as alleged.

However, there are many pictures on various social media platforms which punctures the calims made by the Tirupati police. Responding to the Police’s claims, many Twitter users shared pictures of events where the evangalist was seen conducting preys and programs.

Some local activists claim that Tirupati SP Avula Ramesh Reddy has political ambitions and is aiming to fight the next assembly elections. They claim that “vote bank politics” could be impacting his conduct. However, others blame it purely on inefficiency of the system. OpIndia’s attempt to get a reaction from the police officer over such criticism was not successful.

Mallem Deva Shayam is the Founder & President of Bible Research Ministries, and there are several videos showing him preaching on its YouTube channel. This shows that Deva Shayam is indeed a Christian pastor, but for some reason Tirupati police is denying it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.
Read more
Government and Policy

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index
Read more

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

Union govt announces level playing field for digital media including PIB accreditation and other benefits, issues clarification on FDI policy in the sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Personnel working in digital media outlets will be eligible for PIB accreditation, health benefits, concessional rail fare etc

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao raises questions about conduct of Andhra Pradesh police in a rape case by a Church Pastor in Tirupati: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the rape accused being a Church Pastor, Tirupati denied that he is a pastor, and delayed registering the case
Read more
World

Trouble mounts for Joe Biden, son’s emails reveal shady deal with Chinese firm and a ‘payout’ for the Democrat presidential nominee: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Fox News has also reported that Joe Biden himself was in on a deal that involved Hunter Biden, his son, and a Chinese company.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against Kangana Ranaut and sister for ‘sedition’, ‘spreading communal hate’ etc after complaint by Munawar Ali and Sahil Ashraf Syed

OpIndia Staff -
In fresh trouble for Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, an FIR has been filed against the two for supposedly spreading 'communal hatred'
Read more
News Reports

Saharanpur Riots: Former Social Welfare Principal Secretary and District Magistrate booked under sedition charges for violating provisions of SC/ST Act

OpIndia Staff -
Ex DM Alok Pandey and Social Weldare Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar booked under sedition charges for not granting SC-ST Act benefits to SC victims
Read more
News Reports

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui repeats allegations against actor and his family in molestation case against brother to POCSO court

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has earlier been accused of infidelity by his estranged wife Aliya aka Anjana Kishore Pandey
Read more
News Reports

Controversy over Soyeb Aftab ranking first in NEET even though Akanksha Singh scored same marks: Here are the tie-breaking rules of NEET

OpIndia Staff -
In the NEET results which were declared on Friday night, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh from Delhi have secured 720 out of 720 marks and got 1st and 2nd rank
Read more
Government and Policy

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Protests erupt demanding CBI inquiry as BJP leader dies in custody, family says he was picked up by police ‘without any explanation’

OpIndia Staff -
A BJP leader from West Bengal, East Medinipur district has been suspiciously found dead during his police custody on Thursday.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,493FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com