Friday, October 9, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: HAL employee arrested for sending information about Indian fighter planes to Pakistan’s ISI,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: HAL employee arrested for sending information about Indian fighter planes to Pakistan’s ISI, sent to police custody

The HAL employee has been booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and remanded to 10 days in judicial custody on Friday by a court.

OpIndia Staff
2

On Friday, the Maharashtra police informed that the Nashik unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on charges of espionage.

The accused was found to be leaking sensitive military information about Indian fighter jets and their manufacturing process at HAL to Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He has also been accused of passing information about the HAL airbase and the restricted areas within the manufacturing unit at Ozar near Nashik.

While speaking on the development, a police official confirmed, “The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI.”

HAL employee sent to 10 days in police custody

During the interrogation, the accused HAL employee revealed that he was in touch with ISI handlers and passed classified information to them. He has been booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and remanded to 10 days in judicial custody on Friday by a court.

The Nashik ATS has recovered 2 memory cards, 5 sim cards and 3 mobiles, and has sent them for forensic analysis. Reportedly, the operation was conducted by DIG Jayant Naiknavre, SP Ravindrasingh Pardeshi, DCP Vinaykumar Rathod and led by Additional Director General of Police Deven Bharti.

Journalist arrested by Delhi police for espionage

Earlier, Rajeev Sharma, a freelance journalist, was arrested by Delhi Police on September 14 for sharing crucial information about India’s border strategy and Army deployment to the Chinese intelligence agencies. The Delhi police informed that Sharma was also in touch with some Chinese intelligence officer and had received Rs 40 lakhs in the last 18 months as he was being given $1,000 for passing on each sensitive information. The police official revealed that Chinese intelligence had tasked the journalist for conducting espionage activities in lieu of large amounts of money and luxury holidays.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.

Media forgets Dalit victim in Hathras to pursue TRP blame game

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Keep in mind. These cheap TRP battles wiped the Hathras case off our screens. This is how much the great humanitarians in media care for the people.

After FIR names India Today in the ‘Fake TRP’ case, it flaunts crime branch notice as ‘proof’ to declare Republic TV as guilty

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite being named in the FIR, the India Today has continued to brazen it out and went to pin the blame on Republic TV in the 'Fake TRP' case.

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: HAL employee arrested for sending information about Indian fighter planes to Pakistan’s ISI, sent to police custody

OpIndia Staff -
HAL employee found sending military information about Indian fighter jets and their manufacturing process at HAL to Pakistan's ISI
Read more
News Reports

‘Surreal experience to witness a miracle in air’: Captain of Indigo flight in which a baby boy was delivered pens down a heartfelt note

OpIndia Staff -
Though there is no official confirmation from the airlines yet, sources said that IndiGo may offer free tickets to the baby boy for life
Read more
News Reports

Watch: West Bengal police pull off the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while assaulting him

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders condemned the way WB police insulted the entire Sikh community by knocking off a Sikh's pagdi (turban)
Read more
Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more
News Reports

Hansa research confirms filing of FIR that names India Today in TRP scam: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research Group said that as a result of an investigation conducted by them and BARC, the TRP manipulation came to light
Read more
News Reports

No ‘witty’ headline on first page: Scared of Mamata Banerjee, Telegraph ignores police brutality on BJP workers during protests

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP protest and police crackdown on it was carried on sixth page of Telegraph, with first devoted to article on cotton and silk sarees
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
Crime

Man beheads wife on suspicion of infidelity, walks into police station with severed head

OpIndia Staff -
The accused suspected his wife of having an affair with a neighbour. He attacked the neighbour as well.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police targets Republic TV yet again after their TRP scam lies fell flat, summons journalist Pradip Bhandari for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint against Republic TV consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari has been registered at the Khar police station
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘TMC activist’ arrested for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla, CID recovers bikes, carbines and pistols

OpIndia Staff -
The CID officials had informed that the plan to kill Manish Shukla was hatched at Subodh's residence in Barrackpore.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,283FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com