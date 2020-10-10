Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team has been on the receiving end of social media trolls after Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in the 13th match of the IPL 2020 series in Abu Dhabi on September 7 (Wednesday). However, this time, the trolling went a bit too far. Social media users were furious when they came across posts where rape threats were issued to the five-year-old daughter of Dhoni, Ziva.

The threats appeared on Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s Instagram accounts following Wednesday’s loss.

Soon after this obnoxious post caught the attention of other social media users, it started circulating widely on various social media platforms. The post created a massive outrage with people from all quarters denouncing such behaviour. Following which, the user, some Vijay Gadhavi, deleted the toxic post and changed the settings of his social media account to private.

Sharing the details of the troll’s social media accounts, many users demanded that strict action must be taken against him which would set the precedence for others.

@yaifoundations @AhmedabadPolice @GujaratPolice @CMOGuj Please take immediate action against Vijay Gadhavi from Ahmedabad for giving threats and passing an inappropriate comment against @msdhoni & @SaakshiSRawat daughter. These kind of people are dangerous for the society. #IPL pic.twitter.com/Z0fKMKnKVK — Warriorofsushant (@trishasaini08) October 8, 2020

Though this sought of toxicity is condemnable, but extreme reactions against player by the so-called cricket lovers is not unheard of. There have been innumerable incidents earlier where fans have outraged after the Indian cricket team has lost any match. Players homes have been pelted with stones while their effigies and posters have also been burnt.