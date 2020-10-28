In a condemnable incident that took place at Manawala village in Lopke police station area of Amritsar, Punjab, some miscreants reportedly burnt an effigy of Lord Ram on Dussehra. According to Jagran, a case was filed by police yesterday for hurting religious sentiments against Angrez Singh, son of Chandan Singh, Agrez Singh, son of Tarlok Singh, Jitendra Singh and 10 unknown people. A video of the incident was received by Sub-Inspector Harpal Sigh on his phone on Tuesday night in which some people were seen burning an effigy of Lord Ram. According to DSP Guru Pratap Singh Sahota, the culprits have been identified from a video of the incident.

As soon as the news of the incident broke out, some Hindu organisations took cognisance of the matter. Sunil Arora, leader of All India Hindu Taksali Dal gave an ultimatum to the local administration that if action was not taken against the culprits, he would block the roads.

BJYM and VHP leaders protested in Jalandhar

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members held protests at Saheed Bhagat Singh Chawk on October 23 against the burning of Lord Ram’s effigy and demanded stringent action against the culprits. BJYM member Pradhan Baljeet Singh Prince asked the Congress government in Punjab to ensure that such an incident did not happen again. BJYM members said that miscreants have become active in the state and the Congress government became a mute spectator.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the incident and handed over a demand letter to ADC Jasbir Singh demanding justice. The VHP leaders present at the moment said that the incident has hurt the collective religious sentiments of Hindus and that the culprits should be brought to book.

We received a complaint from Advocate Ashok Sarin against a viral video of Lord Ram’s effigy being burned. We have lodged a complaint at Jalandhar police station in this regard & we will take further action based on the investigation: Mukesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Jalandhar Police pic.twitter.com/gXfiFdwDCH — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, Jalandhar police station said that the police have received a complaint by Advocate Ashok Sarin against the video of the incident. The police have lodged a complaint at the Jalandhar police station and further action will be taken after investigation.