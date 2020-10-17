In a shocking revelation, a Bhojpuri actress has accused Mahaakshay, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, of rape and intimidation. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the actor’s son at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Thursday.

Victim alleges that Mahaakshay raped her for 4 years

The victim has alleged that she was in a relationship with Mahaakshay, aka Mimoh, in 2015. In the FIR, she had accused Mahaakshay of providing her with a spiked drink and then raping her, while she lay unconscious at his house. According to the girl, the accused had also offered to marry her on several occasions. She has further alleged that Mahaakshay forced her to have sexual relations with him, under the pretext of marriage. As per the FIR, the accused continued to rape the victim over a span of four years.

Victim accuses Yogeeta Bali and her son of intimidation and illegal abortion

She also alleged that at the same time, he also resorted to mentally harassing her. The victim has claimed that Mahaakshay had coerced her into aborting their unborn child after she became pregnant. She has alleged that the accused gave her abortion pills, without her knowledge, resulting in termination of her pregnancy.

The victim has also named Yogeeta Bali, mother of the accused and wife of Mithun Chakraborty, of intimidation and threats to dispose of the case. The police have booked the mother-son duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 313 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 417 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation)

Victim approached Court in 2018

Prior to Mahaakshay’s marriage with TV actress Madalasa Sharma in 2018, the victim tried to get an FIR registered against him. However, when the police refused to comply, she approached the Rohini court to get the FIR registered. After examining the prima facie evidence, the Court directed for the FIR to be lodged against Yogeeta Bali and Mahaakshay and commencement of the investigation. Two years after the Court order, a case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.