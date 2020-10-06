Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that they have registered two FIRs against social media users over allegations of ‘defaming’ the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. One FIR is regarding ‘defaming’ the Mumbai CP while other is for using ‘morphed’ image of Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account.

Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some ‘fake’ accounts were used for ‘defaming’ Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Mumbai Police has alleged that ‘abusive language’ was used against Singh and the Mumbai Police force.

As per reports, Mumbai Police has claimed over 84,000 ‘fake’ accounts were created from June 14 onward after the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment under mysterious circumstances. While initial reports had suggested death by suicide, the family had later alleged foul play.

Mumbai Police has claimed that the ‘fake accounts’ were created from countries like Italy, Japan, France, Indonesia and others. Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh claimed that a campaign was run to demoralise the police force and derail the investigation in the deceased actor’s case. “Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones. Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment on 14th June 2020. The Mumbai Police had come under fire over allegations of shoddy investigation. The Supreme Court had also pulled up Mumbai Police for delay in filing the FIR.