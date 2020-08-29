Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve launched a scathing attack on the Mumbai Police for delaying the investigation and filing an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The senior advocate Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case

Speaking to Times Now, senior advocate Harish Salve said it was perplexing why the Mumbai Police did not file an FIR soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Pointing out the deliberate delay and suspicious behaviour by the Mumbai Police, Salve said it is very odd not to have the time of death.

“We have made a complete mockery of criminal investigation system and we have only one agency to thanks for this, Mumbai Police,” said Salve.

Harish Salve also questioned the Mumbai Police over the images of the mortal remains of the deceased actor being leaked to the media soon after his death. The senior advocate asked how could someone other than Mumbai Police could leak the morphed images as they were the first ones to reach Sushant’s residence on that fateful day.

Mumbai Police should have filed an FIR immediately

Harish Salve also noted that the Mumbai Police should have registered an FIR as soon as their family of the actor suspected a foul play and not waited for weeks to file an inquest report.

The senior advocate added that the Mumbai Police could have later filed a closure report if the actor had committed suicide, but should have registered an FIR and investigated on the same.

“The fairness of an investigation also must be transparent,” noted Harish Salve criticising the way Mumbai Police has been dealing with the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“The first instinctive reaction should have been probe the murder in this case,” said Harish Salve as he blamed Maharashtra government for delaying the investigation by filing an inquest inquiry.

The senior advocate also added that India needs to get rid of this ‘chalta hai’ attitude while raising suspicion the investigation looked like the cover-up of what is possibly a homicide in SSR case.

Salve also dismissed the charges of “invasion of privacy” allegations saying every investigation is an invasion into privacy. Speaking on CBI investigation, the senior advocate said that CBI officials are not an easy bunch to fool adding that they will interrogate Rhea in their own way.

Media did the right thing reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, says Harish Salve

Highlighting the role of media, which have been relentless in covering the suicide case after the Mumbai police’s reluctance, Harish Salve added that in a functional system media should stand behind the issue when the investigation is going on.

“If today Bombay police find itself to be pilloried, it deserves to be pilloried,” Harish Salve said in sharp words citing the amount of criticism the Mumbai Police has been receiving due to their inabilities to fairly investigate the case.

“Thank God, somebody did it,” added Harish Salve while hinting that the Mumbai Police would have walked away with the stories that they were giving in the first few days. Salve also said that the police failed and that is why media rose to the challenge in investigating the case.

“If system has turned dysfunctional, media’s role is crucial,”noted senior advocate Harish Salve.