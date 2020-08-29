Saturday, August 29, 2020
Home News Reports Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of...
News Reports
Updated:

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

"If today Bombay police find itself to be pilloried, it deserves to be pilloried," Harish Salve said in sharp words citing the amount of criticism the Mumbai Police has been receiving due to their inabilities to fairly investigate the case.

OpIndia Staff
Advocate Harish Salve (L) and Sushant Singh Rajput (R)
342

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve launched a scathing attack on the Mumbai Police for delaying the investigation and filing an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The senior advocate Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case

Speaking to Times Now, senior advocate Harish Salve said it was perplexing why the Mumbai Police did not file an FIR soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Pointing out the deliberate delay and suspicious behaviour by the Mumbai Police, Salve said it is very odd not to have the time of death.

“We have made a complete mockery of criminal investigation system and we have only one agency to thanks for this, Mumbai Police,” said Salve.

Harish Salve also questioned the Mumbai Police over the images of the mortal remains of the deceased actor being leaked to the media soon after his death. The senior advocate asked how could someone other than Mumbai Police could leak the morphed images as they were the first ones to reach Sushant’s residence on that fateful day.

Mumbai Police should have filed an FIR immediately

- Advertisement -

Harish Salve also noted that the Mumbai Police should have registered an FIR as soon as their family of the actor suspected a foul play and not waited for weeks to file an inquest report.

The senior advocate added that the Mumbai Police could have later filed a closure report if the actor had committed suicide, but should have registered an FIR and investigated on the same.

“The fairness of an investigation also must be transparent,” noted Harish Salve criticising the way Mumbai Police has been dealing with the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“The first instinctive reaction should have been probe the murder in this case,” said Harish Salve as he blamed Maharashtra government for delaying the investigation by filing an inquest inquiry.

The senior advocate also added that India needs to get rid of this ‘chalta hai’ attitude while raising suspicion the investigation looked like the cover-up of what is possibly a homicide in SSR case.

Salve also dismissed the charges of “invasion of privacy” allegations saying every investigation is an invasion into privacy. Speaking on CBI investigation, the senior advocate said that CBI officials are not an easy bunch to fool adding that they will interrogate Rhea in their own way.

Media did the right thing reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, says Harish Salve

Highlighting the role of media, which have been relentless in covering the suicide case after the Mumbai police’s reluctance, Harish Salve added that in a functional system media should stand behind the issue when the investigation is going on.

“If today Bombay police find itself to be pilloried, it deserves to be pilloried,” Harish Salve said in sharp words citing the amount of criticism the Mumbai Police has been receiving due to their inabilities to fairly investigate the case.

“Thank God, somebody did it,” added Harish Salve while hinting that the Mumbai Police would have walked away with the stories that they were giving in the first few days. Salve also said that the police failed and that is why media rose to the challenge in investigating the case.

“If system has turned dysfunctional, media’s role is crucial,”noted senior advocate Harish Salve.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pakistani accounts trying to create trouble with NEET and JEE exams by tweeting COVID positive medical report? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
While a Pakistan-based testing agency indeed prepared the test report for a Pakistani national, it is unclear whether the said Twitter user is a Pakistani.
Read more

Bigotry of low expectations: How a Muslim family from Shopian was hailed for displaying common human decency after a Hindu woman died

Opinions Editorial Desk -
It was claimed that a Muslim family had performed the last rites of a deceased Kashmiri Pandit woman in the Parhochi village of Shopian.

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

Media OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
Media

Journalist Navika Kumar hints at quid pro quo, says Rhea Chakraborty’s team had sent her a ‘feeler’, urged to be ‘fair’ to her in...

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar's disclosure comes at the backdrop of a recent interview of Rhea Chakraborty, who after a stoic silence, had decided to give an interview to India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

8 questions that netizens are raising after Rhea Chakraborty’s dramatic interview on AajTak

OpIndia Staff -
Several lies by Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai have been exposed on social media
Read more
News Reports

Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It is now being revealed that the first set of images of the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput that went viral soon after his death may have been morphed
Read more

Latest News

OpIndia Explains

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.
Read more
News Reports

TMC leader seen assaulting women with sticks in a viral video: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader named Shivram Pandit had physically assaulted women in broad daylight in the Garhbeta town of West Medinipur
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
News Reports

India Today comes in support of Rhea Chakraborty, quotes her school teachers to claim she was a “bright student”

OpIndia Staff -
After interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, now India Today comes in support of Rhea Chakraborty glorifying her academic records
Read more
News Reports

8 questions that netizens are raising after Rhea Chakraborty’s dramatic interview on AajTak

OpIndia Staff -
Several lies by Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai have been exposed on social media
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur: Lucky Khan pretends to be Hindu to befriend minor Hindu girl, uses objectionable pictures to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since the Shalini Yadav's case, Kanpur has been thrown into the spotlight for its increasing number of Love Jihad cases
Read more
News Reports

As Congress tries to link producer Sandeep Ssingh with BJP, here are his pictures with leaders of SP and Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Congress uses photo of Sandeep Ssingh with Devendra Fadnavis to allege that BJP has link with Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court stays telecast of Sudarshan News program alleging conspiracy of Muslim infiltration in govt services

OpIndia Staff -
The stay order stopping the broadcast of the show on Sudarshan News was passed by Justice Navin Chavla after an urgent hearing
Read more
News Reports

Jamia riot was a well-planned conspiracy, police action was proportionate to the violence: ASG Aman Lekhi tells Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Jamia mob was armed with lathis, petrol bombs etc, and the police had to take action as it had turned violent, ASG to Delhi HC
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
440,287FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com