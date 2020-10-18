Sunday, October 18, 2020
Bollywood-drug nexus case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend on the charges of peddling drugs

Demetriades is from South Africa, and he is the first foreigner to be arrested in the case. NCB has said that he is part of the drug syndicate that supplies drugs

OpIndia Staff
Agisilaos Demetriades with sister Gabriella, Gabriella with live-in partner Arjun Rampal
In the ongoing Bollywood-Drug nexus being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), today a foreign national was arrested by the agency. Agisilaos Demetriades, who happens to be the brother of Hindi film actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s brother, was arrested by the NCB on Sunday.

Demetriades is from South Africa, and he is the first foreigner to be arrested in the case. NCB has said that he is part of the drug syndicate that supplies drugs, and was in touch with other accused arrested in the case. He has been arrested in the same case as Rhea Chakraborty, who got bail recently after staying in jail for several weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, the anti-narcotic agency had searched the Khar residence of the accused where 1 strip of Alprazolam tablets was recovered. After that, A room in a resort in Lonavala, where 30 years old Agisilaos Demetriades was staying with his fiancé, was also searched by NCB officials, where they recovered 0.8 grams of small round shaped black colour sticky substance purported to be charas.

Following the recoveries, Demetriades was summoned by NCB questioning, where he confessed that he consumes cannabis leaves sometimes. He revealed that a rickshaw driver had supplies him the drugs. NCB believes that Sandeep Gupta is the supplier, who is already arrested by the agency.

The agency also found from call records that Demetriades had contacts with Anuj Keswani and Dwayne, who have been arrested in the case. He also identified another arrested accused Kaizan Ibrahin as a drug peddler, and said that he had officered him Hashish and Ice several times.

Confirming the arrest, NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede told media, “The accused has been in touch with the drug peddlers from the Sushant-Rhea case. The accused has a direct connection to the case and therefore he has been arrested.” The NCB has got his custody for two days.

NCB told the court that electronic evidence revealed that he was dealing in variety of drugs which needs detained investigation. “It is clear that Demetriades purchased contraband from accused Kaizan Ibrahim, Sandeep Gupta and hence he is part of the conspiracy for drug procurement”. The agency has also found links with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda who are linked with accused Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty and late Rajput, the agency told court.

