Sunday, October 25, 2020
Home News Reports News Broadcasters Association asks Republic journalists not to cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’, says their journalism...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

News Broadcasters Association asks Republic journalists not to cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’, says their journalism is toxic and unethical

In the entire statement, the NBA sought to make a difference between journalists working in Republic TV and the channel itself, exposing its deep hatred for Arnab Goswami.

OpIndia Staff
4

A day after the News Broadcasters Association opposed the CBI probe in the TRP manipulation case, the association has come up with another statement, this time to apparently express concern about the way Maharashtra government is hounding Republic TV. But even though it appeared to oppose the actions of Mumbai police, it went on to slam the Republic TV for the kind of journalism it practices and asked its journalists to revolt against Arnab Goswami.

The NBA has said that they are deeply concerned that journalists working in the newsroom have become victims of this ‘unfortunate conflict’, but remained silent on the targeted attack by Mumbai Police on Republic News Network.

While NBA said that it stands for freedom of speech and expression of the editorial staff of Republic TV even though the network is not its member and does not subscribe to its Code, it took great pain to not say anything directly against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. Although the NBA tried to do a balancing act by criticising the police action and the Republic, in fact, the entire statement is slamming Republic, with some text thrown in to express concern about journalists and freedom of speech.

NBA statement on Mumbai Police – Republic TV clash
NBA statement on Mumbai Police – Republic TV clash

In the second para itself, the statement says, “we do not approve of the kind of journalist that is being practised by Republic TV”. Then it adds that while it stands for freedom of speech, it also endorses the practice of ethics in journalism, and fair and balanced reporting, implying that the reporting by Republic is not ethical and fair.

In the entire statement, the NBA sought to make a difference between journalists working in Republic TV and the channel itself, exposing its deep hatred for Arnab Goswami. It appealed Mumbai Police to ‘ensure that no journalists are made victims of this crossfire’. This directly means that they are ok with Mumbai police hounding Republic and its promoter-editor, and they are only concerned about the journalists. They appealed that journalists working with Republic to not cross the Lakshman Rekha, means asking them to revolt against Arnab Goswami.

The NBA states that “it does not support toxic content and unethical journalism”, thereby passing a verdict on Republic TV.

NBA said that the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) formed by it has played an important role in monitoring content of news channels. It mentions how the NBSA had punished and fined channels for unethical reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and appealed Republic to follow the codes of ethics of NBSA even though it is not member. But the NBA failed to mention that all the channels punished by NBSA are NBA members. In fact, one of the channels punished is India TV, run by NBA president Rajat Sharma.

The NBA again included its opposition to the CBI probe in the TRP scam case, saying it expresses serious concern about the FIR registered by UP Police and subsequent transfer of the case to CBI. It requested the UP govt to withdraw the FIR referred to CBI. This is a shocking stand by NBA, because by now everyone knows how the Mumbai police is trying to implicate Republic TV and shield NBA member India Today in the TRP case. The complaint and FIR in the case had named India Today, but Mumbai police is taking action against Republic TV, trying to get the witnesses to change their statement. Even in such a scenario, NBA wants Mumbai police to continue the probe and opposes CBI investigation in the case.

This shows that it showing concern about the journalists of Republic TV is just a lip service, and actually it supports the attempt of Mumbai Police to shut down the channel.

It may be noted that Republic TV is a member of the News Broadcasters Federation, a rival organisation of news channels. With around 80 national and regional news channels, NBF is much larger in terms of number of member channels. Arnab Goswami is president of NBF.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Allah will burn this woman in Hell”, Islamists attack TMC leader Nusrat Jahan for participating in Durga Puja

Dibakar Dutta -
"You are the descendant of Satan -Evil. Don't you feel any shame for doing such dirty things?" an extremist commented on Nusrat Jahan for participating in Durga Pujo.
Read more
News Reports

Times Now asked to air apology to Rahul Gandhi fangirl Sanjukta Basu for calling her ‘Hindu hater’, “We won”, she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
The directive to Times Now comes 19 months after Basu had filed a complaint with the NBSA.
Read more

Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised during Navratri, idol of Hinglaj Mata broken by miscreants in Sindh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While taking cognisance of the despicable incident, the Sindh police have assured that they would nab the miscreants soon for vandalising the Hindu temple.

Maharashtra Police arrests Twitter user Sameet Thakkar over ‘Baby Penguin’ remark against Aaditya Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Sameet Thakkar from Nagpur has been arrested for posting derogatory tweets against the Thackerays.

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari insults Shivraj Singh Chouhan while boasting of Kamal Nath’s industrialist friends

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Jitu Patwari while addressing a rally in Mandhata referred to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Kamal Nath's 'pair ki dhool' (unworthy).

Meet Sachin Vaze, the ‘encounter specialist’ cop leading the investigation against Arnab Goswami who was once suspended for custodial murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force over the custodial death of a 27-year-old software engineer in 2003

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

News Broadcasters Association asks Republic journalists not to cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’, says their journalism is toxic and unethical

OpIndia Staff -
NBA issues statement in Mumbai Police-Republic TV clash, says it does on agree with the channel while paying lip service to freedom of speech
Read more
News Reports

“Allah will burn this woman in Hell”, Islamists attack TMC leader Nusrat Jahan for participating in Durga Puja

Dibakar Dutta -
"You are the descendant of Satan -Evil. Don't you feel any shame for doing such dirty things?" an extremist commented on Nusrat Jahan for participating in Durga Pujo.
Read more
News Reports

Times Now asked to air apology to Rahul Gandhi fangirl Sanjukta Basu for calling her ‘Hindu hater’, “We won”, she tweets

OpIndia Staff -
The directive to Times Now comes 19 months after Basu had filed a complaint with the NBSA.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised during Navratri, idol of Hinglaj Mata broken by miscreants in Sindh

OpIndia Staff -
While taking cognisance of the despicable incident, the Sindh police have assured that they would nab the miscreants soon for vandalising the Hindu temple.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Police arrests Twitter user Sameet Thakkar over ‘Baby Penguin’ remark against Aaditya Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Sameet Thakkar from Nagpur has been arrested for posting derogatory tweets against the Thackerays.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari insults Shivraj Singh Chouhan while boasting of Kamal Nath’s industrialist friends

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Jitu Patwari while addressing a rally in Mandhata referred to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Kamal Nath's 'pair ki dhool' (unworthy).
Read more
News Reports

Dear Rahul Gandhi, time to go to Baran to fight for justice of those minor girls whose rape was denied by Rajasthan CM

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had denied the Baran rape case saying that the victims had gone with the culprits willingly
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sachin Vaze, the ‘encounter specialist’ cop leading the investigation against Arnab Goswami who was once suspended for custodial murder

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force over the custodial death of a 27-year-old software engineer in 2003
Read more
News Reports

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone come together to form ‘Gupkar Alliance’, vow to restore articles 370, 35A and statehood in Jammu & Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The in the Gupkar alliance seeks restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and also the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat, calls it a symbol of strength, devotion and health

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three development projects related to agriculture, tourism and health in Gujarat today
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
468,008FollowersFollow
19,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com