Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home Media Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt...
FeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

Days after Mumbai Police initiated the explosive chain of events, the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a complaint in connection with the matter and the state government had submitted a request to the CBI to take over the investigation.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CBI probe TRP Scam
128

Another interesting development has occurred in the ongoing TRP scam. Days after Mumbai Police initiated the explosive chain of events, the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a private complaint in connection with the matter and the state government had submitted a request to the CBI to take over the investigation. As per latest reports, the CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam. It is pertinent to mention that India Today is the channel whose name had initially propped up in first FIR registered in connection with the matter.

As per reports, the UP Government had sought a CBI inquiry into the matter since it is a matter that spans across states. The original complaint pertained to channels indulging in TRP manipulation which gave them an undue advantage. As per information we have received from our sources, the private complaint was registered by one Kamal Sharma, the CIO of Golden Rabbit company. The complaint was registered at Hazratganj Kotwali Police station, Lucknow.

Latest in the TRP Scam saga

An ex-cop had filed a plea at a local court in Mumbai on Tuesday seeking to restrain Arnab Goswami and the Republic News Network from reporting on the TRP scam. He had sought Rs. 5 lakhs in damages claiming that the news network had embarked on a “smear campaign” against Mumbai Police, which was his “heart and soul”, as a consequence of which he had been aggrieved greatly.

Furthermore, it was announced on Monday that Arnab Goswami is all set to sue Mumbai PC Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crores as damages after the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government lawyer today in the Bombay High Court admitted that Republic is not named in the FIR in the TRP case. In a news release, the media giant informed that Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Arnab Goswami has directed his legal team Phoenix Legal to initiate the proceedings to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crore damages.

Earlier in the day, in a surprising turn of events, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented the Mumbai police, contradicting the Police Commissioner’s allegation against Republic TV admitted in Bombay HC that Republic TV is not named in the FIR in the TRP scam case. The Mumbai police seemed to distance itself from the allegations made by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCBI probe TRP scam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

‘Lockdown over but Coronavirus still here’: As PM Modi rings warning bell ahead of festive season, here are key takeaways from his address

OpIndia Staff -
In his 12-minute address, PM Modi urged people to maintain caution and wear masks while stepping out of their homes
Read more

The social hierarchy of Muslim society: Is the caste system a problem unique to Hindus?

Opinions Nivan Sadh -
Often ignored by the media, there is wide scale discrimination present in Muslim society between two factions- Ashraf and Ajlaf.

The MP who was sentenced to death: In Bihar elections, Anand Mohan Singh’s wife and son are now RJD candidates

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Son and wife of Anand Mohan Singh, first-ever MP to get death sentence, are contesting in upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar

FT publishes damning investigation implicating China, WHO and their role in the spread of Coronavirus: Here are 7 takeaways

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Financial Times carried out an investigation about China's initial mismanagement and complacency that led to a global coronavirus pandemic

After Mumbai Police harasses Arnab Goswami, ex-cop Iqbal Shaikh approaches court to stop Republic TV from reporting on TRP scam: Read details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Shaikh accused Arnab Goswami and Republic TV of engaging in a smear campaign against Mumbai Police.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today secure a gag order against social media user who had said they took 8 crores for Rhea interview

OpIndia Staff -
Issuing an order on India Today petition, the Delhi HC has ordered Twitter to suspend the man named Anurag Srivastava, and Google to remove the content from search results.
Read more
Media

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.
Read more
Media

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Game over for India Today? CBI registers FIR in TRP Scam after UP Govt recommends probe based on private complaint

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the TRP scam after a private complaint was registered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
World

Paris beheading case: Victim Samuel Paty to be conferred France’s highest order, mosque to be shut down

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the history teacher beheading by a radical Islamist in Paris, the French govt has decided to confer the highest order of merit Legion d'Honneur posthumously.
Read more
Government and Policy

‘Lockdown over but Coronavirus still here’: As PM Modi rings warning bell ahead of festive season, here are key takeaways from his address

OpIndia Staff -
In his 12-minute address, PM Modi urged people to maintain caution and wear masks while stepping out of their homes
Read more
Opinions

The social hierarchy of Muslim society: Is the caste system a problem unique to Hindus?

Nivan Sadh -
Often ignored by the media, there is wide scale discrimination present in Muslim society between two factions- Ashraf and Ajlaf.
Read more
Crime

UK: 37-year-old paedophile named Rehan Baig jailed for raping chickens to death while his wife filmed it

OpIndia Staff -
Rhan Baig's wife had also joined him in the videos and at one point he alternated between having sex with his wife and the chickens.
Read more
News Reports

#Tweet4Bharat: Here is a list of the winners in the English category and their winning tweet threads!

OpIndia Staff -
The participation exceeded expectations greatly and finally, after much deliberation, we are now in a position to declare the winners.
Read more
News Reports

Madrasas are breeding grounds for terrorists: MP cabinet minister Usha Thakur

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur said that government funding to all madrasas should come to an end
Read more
Media

The benign gibberish on AajTak: How a clueless anchor and a clueless journalist discussed how clueless they are

OpIndia Staff -
Since no news channel seem to have any prior information about the PM's message, Aaj Tak probably decided to share random sentences repeatedly.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Unless Mohua Moitra is a Hindu from Pakistan, her comment on CAA makes no sense: Here is how the TMC leader made a fool...

OpIndia Staff -
The Citizenship Amendment Act does not affect the Indian citizens but TMC MP Mahua Moitra said she would not furnish her papers for the CAA
Read more
Political History of India

The MP who was sentenced to death: In Bihar elections, Anand Mohan Singh’s wife and son are now RJD candidates

OpIndia Staff -
Son and wife of Anand Mohan Singh, first-ever MP to get death sentence, are contesting in upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
465,234FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com