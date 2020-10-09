In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man named Lakshmipathy was murdered by family members of his girlfriend in Kudur, Ramanagara district on Tuesday. As per reports, Lakshmipathy was invited by the family under the pretext of discussing his wedding with the girl.

According to the reports, the 24-year-old K Lakshmipathy, a garment factory worker and a part-time auto driver had eloped with a Muslim girl and the duo had decided to tie the knot. However, they were stopped by the girl’s father Nizamuddin, who convinced his daughter saying he would get them married. The father then invited Lakshmipathy to visit his residence to discuss marriage and sort out the differences between them.

After inviting Lakshmipathy to their residence, the police said, 45-year-old Nizamuddin, his son Sikandar and two other associates named Ibrat and Mohammad took Lakshmipathy and his elder brother Nataraj to a deserted spot in Kudur, on the pretext of marriage talks where they strangled Lakshmipathy to death after beating him.

K Nataraj, elder brother of Lakshmipathy, narrated the incident and said the accused mercilessly strangled his brother as he watched helplessly. Natraj said that the family of the girl abused Lakshmipathy over their religious differences and asked him to never even dream of marrying his daughter.

“Around 10 am on Tuesday, Nizamuddin took my brother Lakshmipathy to his house, saying they would decide the wedding date and other issues. I accompanied them. Sikandar and the others said we should go out and hold the discussion. Lakshmipathy spoke to the girl, telling her they were going to discuss the matter,” Nataraj said in the complaint.

The brother of the deceased said that Nizamuddin and his associates also made them drink alcohol.

“Nizamuddin came looking for me…They grabbed me and bundled me into the auto. They pushed me out near Kunigal Cross and told me not to reveal anything or else they would kill my other family members,” Nataraj, a daily-wage worker, said in the complaint.

Later in the day, the brother of the deceased registered a complaint at the Neelamangala police station. The police began the investigation and traced the body of Lakshmipathy in the night. The Police have now arrested the father of the woman and her brother while two others are absconding.