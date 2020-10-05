Monday, October 5, 2020
Only CBI can confirm contents of report: AIIMS issues statement disowning selective media leaks in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

AIIMS statement came after various news reports claimed that Dr Sudhir Gupta's, alleged leak to media houses dismissed the 'murder angle' in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

AIIMS issues statement in Sushant's case
AIIMS issues statement in Sushant's case, says inputs on the report must be obtained from the CBI
144

Disowning the selective leaks to the media regarding the autopsy by Dr Sudhir Gupta, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued a statement on Monday in which it said that it has submitted the expert opinion report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports to the CBI and only the department can now confirm the contents of the same.

AIIMS statement read: “A Medical Board was constituted by Dr Sudhir K Gupta, Professor & Head, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS, New Delhi as per request received by him from CBI for providing expert opinion in the case relating to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The medical board has submitted the report directly to the CBI as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI”.

Statement issued by AIIMS

Moreover, CBI has also released an official statement Monday confirming that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still ongoing and that all aspects of the investigation are being looked into meticulously, including the homicide angle.

Two days earlier, AIIMS doctor Dr Sudhir Gupta had claimed that the medical team investigating the case has ruled out the ‘murder angle’ in the Sushant Singh case. “Sushant’s death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Dr Sudhir Gupta claimed on October 3 as per an India Today report. Dr Sudhir Gupta is the AIIMS panel’s chief who was tasked to examine the post-mortem and viscera reports of the deceased actor.

Republic TV exposes Dr Sudhir Gupta’s U turn

This revelation by the doctor was in stark contrast to his initial observations in the case, which Republic TV exposed on Monday. The channel leaked audio recording of the telephonic conversations it had with Dr Sudhir in August in which the latter had expressed suspicious over the autopsy conducted under the supervision of the Mumbai Police.

Following this, different news channels started publishing contradictory reports about Dr Sudhir Gupta’s present claims and past statements to the media.

Times Now contradicts its own ‘unleaked’ audio tape

On Monday, Times Now claimed that they are in possession of ‘leaked audiotape’ wherein Dr Sudhir had allegedly said that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. The news channel emphasised how the AIIMS doctor initially ruled out the ‘suicide theory’ after looking at the photographs of the deceased body of the actor. While Times Now did not telecast the audio clip, which formed the crux of their report, they, however, pointed out the contradiction between the observations and statements made by Dr Sudhir Gupta, in connection to the case.

Just half an hour later, Times Now in another report contradicted its own ‘leaked audiotapes’ to claim that not just Sudhir Gupta but the entire panel of 7 senior doctors have reached the conclusion that Sushant’s death was a case of suicide. As per the said report, Times Now claimed that even though the AIIMS doctors initially doubted ‘foul play’, the examination of all medical reports had put all speculations to rest.

India Today dismisses claims of U-turn

Meanwhile, India Today, which has been dismissing any ‘foul play’ in the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput from the very onset, has been firm on its claims. The news channel was one of the first to claim that the ‘murder angle’ was ruled out by Dr Sudhir Gupta.

In line with their narrative, India Today published a report on Monday titled, ‘Dr Sudhir Gupta shares crucial facts on Sushant Singh Rajput death AIIMS report: 8 points’. The channel also published a statement of Dr Sudhir wherein he justified his U-turn. He opined, “Yes, everyone doubted when CBI started its investigation. We investigated all doubts and then came with this opinion. Now, there should be no doubts. It was a seven-member team of doctors who came to this conclusion that SSR died by suicide.”

