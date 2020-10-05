In a new twist in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, two days after AIIMS doctor Dr Sudhir Gupta claimed that the medical team investigating the case ruled out the ‘murder angle’, Republic Tv released an audiotape that puts him in the dock.

In audio tapes released by the channel on Monday, Dr Sudhir had a conversation with Republic TV journalist in August wherein he had also unmasked role and lapses of investigation done by Mumbai Police.

Dr Sudhir Gupta told Republic TV that the evidence was contaminated

Dr Sudhir had emphasised how he managed to keep the crime scene intact during the Sunanda Pushkar case and prevented people from even stepping into the room, where she was found dead. He had also raised questions about the ‘hurried’ autopsy report, which was prepared by the Cooper hospital doctors. He had questioned as to why the time of death was missing in the post-mortem report. While hinting at the ‘loopholes’ in autopsy and the ‘contamination’ of the crime scene, he concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not ‘suitable’ to perform further ‘forensic examination with sanctity.’

Crime scene contaminated, claimed the AIIMS doctor

However, Dr Sudhir’s statement to the Republic TV, during a telephonic conversation, on August 22 highlighted that the crime scene, in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was contaminated. He had said that contrary to the usual police investigation, Mumbai Police did not keep the crime scene ‘intact’. Expressing ‘surprise’ over the contamination of the crime scene, he had insinuated that it was the ‘destruction of evidence’.

AIIMS doctor had questioned the Mumbai Police investigation

Dr Sudhir also raised questions over the conduct of the Mumbai police. “The police is not the final investigator. They have to keep all the evidence until the case is closed. They need to submit all evidence on approval from the Judiciary”, he was heard as saying. Dr Sudhir Gupta also inquired as to how did the police conclude that Sushant Singh Rajput was dead and why was he taken to the mortuary instead of the hospital emergency ward.

He had also informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had written a letter to the AIIMS Medical Board on August 21, asking them to form a team and investigate the medical reports and forensic evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His earlier statement to Republic Tv casts aspersions about his recent analysis of the evidence in the case. Republic Tv questioned, “If the evidence preserved for the investigation was ‘unsuitable’, then, how did Dr Sudhir Gupta ruled out the murder theory?”

Dr Sudhir Gupta’s flip-flop

As per recent selectively leaked media reports, Dr Sudhir, who was tasked to examine the post-mortem and viscera reports of the deceased actor, concluded that it was a case of suicide. “Sushant’s death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Dr Sudhir Gupta claimed on October 3 as per certain media reports. The secret media leak came as a shocker to many.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment building on 14th June 2020. While initial reports suggested death by suicide, family members later alleged foul play. Following that, the CBI was asked to take over the investigation. Initial investigations revealed that Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty may have been involved in drug abuse along with other Bollywood actors and actresses.