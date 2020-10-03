Saturday, October 3, 2020
Images of a BJP leader used by opposition leaders to spread fake news that father of an accused in Hathras case is close to BJP

The image used by opposition leaders claiming to be the father of Hathras case accused Sandeep Singh is actually BJP leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi

Opposition political parties run a smear campaign on Internet to allege that BJP has close ties with the father of an accuse in the Hathras incident
BJP leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi along with Yogi Adityanath(L) and Rajnath Singh(R)
The Hathras incident has sent shockwaves across the country. While the investigation of the incident is yet to be completed, widespread protests have swept the country in the aftermath of the death of the 19-year-old victim, with people demanding exemplary action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Though the complete details of the case are yet to be unearthed, the brazen politicisation of the incident continues unabated as the opposition political parties view the turmoil as a providential instance to settle their past scores and rein in the BJP.

In yet another attempt to politicise the unfortunate death of Hathras victim and reap political mileage out of it, several images are being shared on social media sites with the claims that the father of one of the accused in the Hathras incident is a BJP leader, having proximity to senior leaders such as Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others.

Opposition leaders share images to claim BJP leaders had an affinity with the father of an accuse in Hathras case

TMC leader Dr Kakoli G Dastidar shared several images of a man purported to be the father of one of the accused in the Hathras incident with top BJP leaders to allege that the the BJP stalwarts shared a “bonhomie” with the accused’s father and alleged that the BJP supported the assaulters of the 19-year-old girl.

Several other social media users were also seen circulating these images where a man seen along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is claimed to have been the father of one of the four accused arrested in the Hathras cas.

Another TMC leader, Paromita Sena, District general secretary of North 24 Parganas Trinamool Congress, also shared the pictures on Facebook to allege that a man alleged to be an accused’s father has close ties with senior BJP leadership.

Facebook post by Paromita Sen

Shiv Sena functionary Lalabhai Gadhavi also uploaded the pictures saying ‘Yogi ji and Modi ji seen with the father of an accuse arrested in the Hathras incident”.

Shiv Sena functionary Lalabhai Gadhavi shares pictures of a man alleged to be father of an accuse arrested in Hathras case

The image is that of a BJP leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi from Prayagraj

While the opposition political leaders would have us believe that the father of one of the accused in the Hathras incident is connected with the BJP, the reverse search of the images shared by them reveals that they are the pictures of a BJP leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi from Prayagraj.

Facebook profile of Shyam Prakash Dwivedi

The Facebook account of Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi has several photos of him with the top BJP brass. Dwivedi is the regional vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha’s Kashi division and a senior leader from Pragyaraj.

Thus the claim that BJP top leaders, including PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, shared a close relationship with the Hathras accused Sandeep’s father is patently false and malicious. The images that are being shared to allege the same is of the BJP functionary Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

