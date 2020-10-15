Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports Odisha: A day after OTV published a report questioning CM Naveen Patnaik’s aerial survey...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Odisha: A day after OTV published a report questioning CM Naveen Patnaik’s aerial survey of flood, channel’s senior journalist allegedly detained by police

OTV had published a report based on RTI reply which said the CM's aerial survey of floods in the state took only 19 minutes, which was refuted by AAI saying the CM did travel on that day

OpIndia Staff
5

Odia media house OdishaTV has alleged that their senior journalist Ramesh Rath has been detained by police for a report regarding CM Naveen Patnaik’s air survey of flood in the state. The media house reported today that Rath was allegedly picked by police from near his residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to OTV, four to five persons, who identified themselves as police, forcibly picked up Rath and took him to an undisclosed location. Rath’s phone was immediately confiscated and he was not allowed to make a call to his family too, the report stated. It says that the exact reason why Ramesh Rath was picked by police is not known.

Reacting to the report, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda asked whether The Editors Guild of India will condemn this, or if the many legendary champions of Freedom of Speech in India will protest or return their awards.

The development took place a day after OTV had aired a report questioning the aerial survey of the flood-hit areas by the CM. Based on replies to an RTI query, the media house had claimed that the official records of helicopter operations does not support the claim that CM had conducted the aerial survey.

CM Naveen Patnaik had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts in the state on 31st August, and had announced financial assistant to the affected families. However, RTI replies accessed by OTV had shown that only one helicopter of OSS Air Management had taken off from the Bhubaneswar Airport at 10:12 AM on August 31 and returned at 10:31 AM. “The chopper took off and returned to the airport in 19 minutes which included a flight time of only nine and a half minutes,” the report by OTV had claimed.

The report had said that flood affected Jaipur is 45 nautical miles from Bhubaneswar, which means the return journey is 90 nautical miles. The VTOSH chopper in which Odisha CM flew has a maximum speed of 168 knots and to cover 90 nautical miles in 19 minutes, a craft needs to have a maximum speed of 270 knots

They had also mentioned that there was no VVIP movement on that particular day, as per the response to the RTI query. Based on these observations, OTV had raised question on the aerial survey done by the CM.

OTV report refuted by AAI

However, the OTV’s claims were rejected by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), saying the CM indeed conducted the aerial survey on that day. The AAI wrote a letter to Joint Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister giving detailed clarification regarding the Chief Minister’s air travel.

AAI said that contrary to the claim by OTV, 19 minutes was the actual flying time, and it didn’t include warm-up time, startup time at apron and taxi time to runway and return to apron after landing. It also said that as per SOP for the handling of VVIP flights, VVIP means the President, Vice President, Prime Minister of India and Foreign Heads of state/Govt. Chief ministers are not classified as VVIPs, and therefore Naveen Patnaik’s aerial survey was not categorised as VVIP travel, AAI said.

A report by the Newsroom said that the helicopter used by CM is a high quality, twin-engine helicopter, and such types of helicopters will take only 5 to 6 minutes of air time to reach the severely flood affected areas from Bhubaneswar. The report also stated that videos and photographs of the CM’s aerial survey were released to the media on that day itself.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Economy and Finance Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

Media OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha: A day after OTV published a report questioning CM Naveen Patnaik’s aerial survey of flood, channel’s senior journalist allegedly detained by police

OpIndia Staff -
OTV had published a report based on RTI reply which said the CM's aerial survey of floods in the state took only 19 minutes
Read more
News Reports

‘We don’t know if it is possible but we are issuing notice’: Supreme Court accepts petition seeking regulation of OTT content

OpIndia Staff -
"We don't know if it is possible but we are issuing notice." CJI said on censoring OTT content.
Read more
News Reports

Jack refuses to acknowledge that twitter shadowbans on the basis of ideology right after admitting how it banned anti-Biden report

OpIndia Staff -
An NY Post investigative report exposing link between Joe Biden and Ukraine has been banned by Twitter, preventing users from sharing it
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Hathras case, victim’s family seeks CRPF protection and shifting of the case to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising asked the Supreme court to transfer the trial in the Hathras case from Allahabad to Delhi
Read more
Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gives befitting reply to an ‘Islamic Scholar’ on shutting down state-run madrassas

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Rehman to cite any statement of Sardar Patel where he said that state should run madrassas
Read more
News Reports

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Stuti Mishra shared fake tweet of Shefali Vaidya to imply that those calling to boycott Tanishq can’t afford products of the company
Read more
News Reports

Election drums in Bengal: PM Modi to hold special address ‘Puja ki Baat’, BJP’s women wing to organise Puja in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
CM Mamata Banerjee, who usually goes on a Puja pandal inauguration spree every year, is to inaugurate Pujas virtually this year.
Read more
News Reports

NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to D-gang locations in Tanzania: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Ramees and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold, the NIA told in court.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,004FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com