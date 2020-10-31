Pakistan has blocked the YouTube channel of an Indian YouTuber who goes by the name of Zafar Heretic, an ex-Muslim atheist, for speaking out against Islamic extremism, Jagran has reported. The YouTuber is an outspoken critic of Islam and publishes videos on YouTube where he elaborates on the dichotomy between Islam and what its adherents preach.

Zafar Heretic considers himself to be an-Muslim atheist and has published 17 videos thus far on his YouTube channel. On one of his videos, he has documented why he left Islam. He mentions that once upon a time he used to believe that critics of Islam are hatemongers and followed Zakir Naik’s speeches himself.

But then, he read Islamic scriptures where he learnt about the child bride of prophet Muhammad, the sex slaves, the promise of 72 virgins, Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala and everything else. He says that he used to believe these were comments made by some random scholars or some misinterpretation but realised that these were integral features of the Islamic scriptures, at which point he became depressed.

Consequently, he has also made videos on incidents such as the Bengaluru Riots where he has condemned the rioting by the Muslim mob. He also said that he was extremely confident that whatever was said in the Facebook post that led the Muslim mob to unleash chaos in the city did not contain any falsehood.

Zafar Heretic also implores every Muslim to read the Islamic scriptures with an open mind themselves which, he believes, will convince them that they are living their entire lives for a political entity that was established 1400 years ago. He has around ten thousand followers on YouTube and his videos regularly attract thousands of views. While most comments on his videos are encouraging, some concerned individuals also implore him to be careful in good faith.