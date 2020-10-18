Sunday, October 18, 2020
In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for hit-and-run case

As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh when Bandra cops claimed he was 'out of town'
775

In December 2012, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was served summons in the 2002 Bandra hit-and-run case because ‘out of town’ since November 30 that year. However, as it turns out he was very much in Mumbai and partying with none other than the then Mumbai Special IGP Parambir Singh. According to a Mid-Day report from December 2012, Bandra Police was unable to serve court summons to Salman Khan as local senior inspectors claimed he was out of town. However, when police claimed he was ‘out of town’, Khan was busy partying and shooting at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Parambir Singh leaving party as reported by Mid-Day

As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.

Mid-Day reported that as per a witness, the party went on till 7 AM the next day. “Special IGP Parambir Singh was seen leaving the Union Park venue around 3.15 am with wife Savita. He later sat in his Tata Indigo Manza, which had a beacon on it, and left. Singh was seen avoiding the photographers and requesting them to not click him,” Mid-Day quoted the eyewitness.

The party was also attended by Congress leader then Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughters Preeti and Praniti, who was also an MLA. As per the Mid-Day report, a police officer at Bandra Police station on condition of anonymity had expressed helplessness on taking action against the actor as high profile guests including the Home Minister’s daughters were present.

Salman Khan hit-and-run case

On September 28, 2002, Salman Khan run over a group of people sleeping on the pavement near a bakery in Mumbai. One person died and four were injured. On 24 July 2013, he was formally charged with culpable homicide in the case, to which he pleaded not guilty. On 6 May 2015, Khan was found guilty of all charges in the case. However, in December 2015, he was acquitted of all charges from this case due to lack of evidence. In 2016, Supreme Court admitted Maharashtra government plea challenging his acquittal.

