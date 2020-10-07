Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home News Reports As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a personal yacht

India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had reportedly used India's lone aircraft carrier INS Viraat in 1987 for his family and companions' vactionioning in Lakshadweep Island

OpIndia Staff
Air India One
5

After being mocked and incessantly trolled for using a cushioned seat on a tractor, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took aim at the Prime Minister over two custom-made aeroplanes that the govt of India has acquired for VVIP travel. Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister’s ‘Air India One’ did not just have a cushion but a whole lot of luxury beds for his comfort and accused him of “wasting” thousands of crores of rupees on the plane just because “his friend Donald Trump has one.”

Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi over the planes ignoring the fact that the planes were ordered by the UPA govt, and the current govt merely completed the process. Gandhi’s riposte came after the government attacked the Wayanad MP for sitting on a cushioned seat on a tractor while participating in his “Kheti Bachao Yatra” in Punjab against the recently passed Farm Bills. Questioning the wisdom of spending such a huge amount of money when “China at our borders” and the government is stockpiling ammunition, ration, equipment and other necessary items along the Indo-China border, Gandhi stated that PM Modi wanted the luxurious plane because “his friend Donald Trump has one”.

Acquisition of aircraft was initiated during the UPA regime

However, soon after Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi for procuring the new custom-made Boeing aeroplanes, the BJP government slammed the Gandhi scion, saying that the process of procurement of the VIP aircraft had begun around a decade ago when the UPA government was in power under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi. Moreover, the planes belong to the Indian Air Force and not the Prime Minister.

The process of acquisition of the two new aircraft started in 2011 under the UPA-II regime when upon the direction of Group of Ministers (GOM), a meeting of Committee of Secretaries (CoS) was organised in which it was determined that an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) would evaluate the available options for long term arrangement of VVIP aircraft. The IMG met about 10 times and submitted two recommendations in 2012—convert an existing B777 ER or use one of the new ones that were ordered by Air India but yet to be delivered.

The govt finally decided to use two planes from the planes ordered for Air India by the UPA govt. It may be the UPA govt had ordered much more aircraft than what was needed by Air India, causing it the financial mess the national carrier is currently it. Two planes from these excess planes, from the planes which were yet to be delivered by Boeing, were repurposed as VVIP aircraft and necessary modification and customisation for the same were ordered by the government.

Air India had ordered for 68 aircraft from Boeing in 2005, 15 of which were B777-300 ER aircraft. In 2017, by when the carrier had taken delivery of 12 777s, it was decided that two aircraft from the remaining three will be used as Air India One for VVIP travel after necessary customisation. Therefore, the govt had actually bought the planes from Air India, which had already bought it from Boeing. Even if those aircraft were not customised VVIP jets, Air India still would have to pay for the cost of the planes as standard commercial jets.

But one can expect Rahul Gandhi to remain ignorant of such details to have made an attack against the Prime Minister on acquiring aircraft whose acquisition was initiated by the Congress-led coalition at the centre. What’s more? It’s a bit rich coming from someone whose father, Rajiv Gandhi, had used INS Viraat as his personal taxi.

Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as his personal taxi

In an exclusive story covered by India Today in 1988, the author alleged that the former prime minister of India and Rahul Gandhi’s father, Rajiv Gandhi, used India’s aircraft carrier INS Viraat as his own personal yacht. The incident is from the time when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country and had gone on vacations to Lakshadweep Islands with his family members and friends.

This incident was raked up by PM Modi in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections, where he alleged that the Gandhi Family used India’s aircraft carrier INS Viraat as their personal boat and compromised India’s national security because their entertainment was of higher priority than the nation’s security.

INS Viraat was deployed for protection of maritime borders of the country, but that was sent for transporting the Gandhi family who was going for holidaying. After that, their entire group was carried to an island by INS Viraat, where it stayed for ten days. The holidaying group included Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi’s mother, her brother and a maternal uncle. Also present were then MP Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and their two children, daughter of Amitabh’s brother Ajitabh, and former minister Arun Singh’s brother Bijendra Singh’s wife and daughter.

Not only was INS Viraat requisitioned for transporting the Gandhi family, but government employees and navy soldiers were also assigned the job of organising all the facilities for the vacation. A special helicopter of the army was deployed their service 24×7, the entire administration was looking after the arrangement of entertainment of the Gandhi family and their guests.

INS Viraat, the lone carrier of Indian navy at that time, was used to transport the Gandhi family and their companions, which moved in the Arabian sea for 10 days for this vacation. An aircraft carrier does not move alone in the sea, a carrier is the nerve centre of a carrier battle group and it is always surrounded by several warships. Even a submarine was also present during the trip. This means incurring huge expenditure. However, for the delectation of the Gandhi family and their guests, India’s security was compromised and massive outlays on public exchequer overlooked.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Joseph Stiglitz, the economist that Rahul Gandhi praised for attacking Modi, is known for his questionable policies and wrong predictions

OpIndia Staff -
Joseph Stiglitz had praised the economic policies of Venezuelan govt, said subprime crisis will not happen
Read more

Fact-check: Is government giving free internet to students for online classes during coronavirus lockdown

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
A message has been circulating over the messaging apps and social media platforms that the government has decided to provide 10 GB of free internet to students so that they can attend online classes.

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.

Hypocritical liberals attack Times Group head for issuing sermons over Rhea Chakraborty and drug trafficking cases

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times Group head, Vineet Jain had posted a tweet arguing in favour of bail for embattled actor Rhea Chakraborty

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide in Hathras reveals Congress’ sinister plot to instigate caste-based riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shyoraj Jivan boasted in the Republic TV sting operation that Rahul Gandhi would become a part of the upheaval once 'bullets start flying' around in Hathras.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad and Nawas have been accused of raping and sexually exploiting the children when their parents left for work.
Read more
Crime

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a...

OpIndia Staff -
The two Boeing 777-300 ER planes uses as Air India One for VVIP travel were ordered by UPA govt for Air India
Read more
News Reports

Yogi government takes comprehensive measures to foil the attempts to incite caste-based riots over Hathras incident. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt has been proactive in countering attempts by opposition parties to exploit Hathras incident to stoke up caste-based riots
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: Four persons including a Kerala journalist arrested, booked under UAPA and sedition charges for attempting to create caste-conflict in UP

OpIndia Staff -
UP police books Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others under UAPA and sedition charges for inciting riots using Hathras case
Read more
News Reports

USA: Netflix faces indictment in Texas over the lewd exhibition of minor girls in ‘Cuties’ film

OpIndia Staff -
Streaming-giant Netflix is now facing indictment over the movie 'Cuties', a French film that has stoked a massive controversy over extreme sexualisation of minor girl, including charges of promoting paedophilia.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Minor girl gang-raped in Barmer, accused shot pictures and videos of the heinous act

OpIndia Staff -
A 15-year-old minor girl was kidnapped by bike-borne assailants in Rajasthan, who gang-raped her and filmed the heinous act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Joseph Stiglitz, the economist that Rahul Gandhi praised for attacking Modi, is known for his questionable policies and wrong predictions

OpIndia Staff -
Joseph Stiglitz had praised the economic policies of Venezuelan govt, said subprime crisis will not happen
Read more
News Reports

The viral video of a boy describing sexual exploitation by Maulvi in Hathras Madarsa is from 2018. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In December 2018, three juvenile offenders were arrested in Hathras for molesting a 5-year-old girl.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Is government giving free internet to students for online classes during coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A message has been circulating over the messaging apps and social media platforms that the government has decided to provide 10 GB of free internet to students so that they can attend online classes.
Read more
News Reports

Christian preacher accused of sending inappropriate texts to minor girls says his messages were ‘misread’

OpIndia Staff -
Following the allegations, the board members of Scripture Union had taken the complaints into cognizance and had decided to take stringent action against Sam Jaisunder and Reuben Clement.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,284FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com