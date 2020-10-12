Monday, October 12, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Not as big as Hathras’: After Ashok Gehlot’s ‘raped girls not forced’ another Rajasthan...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Not as big as Hathras’: After Ashok Gehlot’s ‘raped girls not forced’ another Rajasthan minister makes an insensitive remark

“Yeh Hathras jaisa mamla nahi hai. Wahan baat alag thi, yahan baat alag hai," Rajasthan minister said on the Hindu priest set on fire in Rajasthan.

OpIndia Staff
Ashok Gehlot and Ashok Chandana
Congress Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana said priest murder not as big as Hathras (Image: Ashok Gehlot Twitter handle ashokgehlot51)
8

Rajasthan Youth Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chandna said that the horrific death of temple priest in Karauli is ‘not as big as Hathras.’ He was visiting Karauli after an uproar as no leaders from the ruling political party visited the region when he made the insensitive remark.

When a reporter from Republic TV asked Chandna why no senior party leaders were on the ground to condemn the murder of the priest, he went into defensive mode. He said, “Yeh Hathras jaisa mamla nahi hai. Wahan baat alag thi, yahan baat alag hai. (This case is not as big as Hathras. The issue was different there, and it different here.)”

Temple Priest set on fire

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was reportedly set on fire at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan due after he stopped few people from encroaching the temple’s land. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The police had arrested main accused one Kailash Meena and constituted six teams to investigate the case. The nephew of the priest has alleged that the administration was putting pressure on them to cremate the body of the priest on Friday night. CM Gehlot has ordered a CID-CB probe in the matter.

Congress evading from taking responsibility of law and order

Congress party is evading questions on law and order in Rajasthan. The case is indeed much different from Hathras as the accused in Hathras Case have already been arrested. However, in the case of the priest’s murder in Rajasthan, four of the accused are still absconding.

Not the first time the Gehlot government denied the seriousness of a case

This is not the first time that a leader from the Congress-led Rajasthan government has tried to tone down the intensity of a case. A few days back, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the incident in which two minor girls from Baran were abducted and gang-raped was a small incident. He added that the girls went with the boys of their own free will. Gehlot, as well as state police, denied that they were raped. However, in a statement, the girls said that they were drugged and gang-raped.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrajasthan preist, rajasthan priest set on fire
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: SC pulls up Kapil Sibal over plea seeking release of PFI member Siddique Kappan arrested for planning to create caste unrest

OpIndia Staff -
The four PFI members, including Siddique Kappan were arested in connection to the Hathras case had been booked under UAPA
Read more

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

Law OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.

The murder of Rahul Rajput by the family of his Muslim girlfriend: Why the ‘no communal angle’ trope is just that, a hollow trope...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
There are pertinent lessons to be learnt from the responses to the murder of the 18 year old Rahul Rajput.

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her

17-year-old girl escapes human trafficking and walks 200 KMs to Hathras from Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At least 12 girls from Madhya Pradesh were lured into travelling to Delhi by a man on the pretext of providing them with jobs

Recently Popular

News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

TRP Scam: Republic TV top officials questioned for 20 hours in total by Mumbai police, asked how they acquired the Hansa report implicating India...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police questioned CEO, COO and a senior officer of Republic TV for 20 hours in total about the Hansa report in the TRP scam
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee orders forensic inspection of truck tyres to prevent Coronavirus spread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee observed that the disease stopped spreading in her locality after the movement of vehicles were stopped.
Read more
News Reports

‘Not as big as Hathras’: After Ashok Gehlot’s ‘raped girls not forced’ another Rajasthan minister makes an insensitive remark

OpIndia Staff -
In an insensitive statement, Rajasthan Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna said priest murder is not as big as Hathras
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: SC pulls up Kapil Sibal over plea seeking release of PFI member Siddique Kappan arrested for planning to create caste unrest

OpIndia Staff -
The four PFI members, including Siddique Kappan were arested in connection to the Hathras case had been booked under UAPA
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath announces 5% reservation for ex-servicemen in state govt jobs

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath announces 5% reservation for ex-servicemen in state government's Group C jobs.
Read more
Government and Policy

Rs 10,000 special festival advance for govt employees, Interest-free 50-year loans to states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

OpIndia Staff -
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre will provide Rs 10,000 special festival advance to its employees to stimulate demand in the economy.
Read more
News Reports

Four arrested after Chinese-made grenades hurled at Assam Rifles transit camp at Dhansiri, Nagaland: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Rifles had arrested one suspect initially after the attack following which three more were arrested.
Read more
Opinions

The murder of Rahul Rajput by the family of his Muslim girlfriend: Why the ‘no communal angle’ trope is just that, a hollow trope...

K Bhattacharjee -
There are pertinent lessons to be learnt from the responses to the murder of the 18 year old Rahul Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Youth who issued rape threats to the 5-year-old daughter of MS Dhoni arrested, confesses to crime

OpIndia Staff -
The threats appeared on MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s Instagram accounts after CSK lost a match to KKR on October 7th.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,557FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com