Rajasthan Youth Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chandna said that the horrific death of temple priest in Karauli is ‘not as big as Hathras.’ He was visiting Karauli after an uproar as no leaders from the ruling political party visited the region when he made the insensitive remark.

When a reporter from Republic TV asked Chandna why no senior party leaders were on the ground to condemn the murder of the priest, he went into defensive mode. He said, “Yeh Hathras jaisa mamla nahi hai. Wahan baat alag thi, yahan baat alag hai. (This case is not as big as Hathras. The issue was different there, and it different here.)”

Temple Priest set on fire

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was reportedly set on fire at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan due after he stopped few people from encroaching the temple’s land. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The police had arrested main accused one Kailash Meena and constituted six teams to investigate the case. The nephew of the priest has alleged that the administration was putting pressure on them to cremate the body of the priest on Friday night. CM Gehlot has ordered a CID-CB probe in the matter.

Congress evading from taking responsibility of law and order

Congress party is evading questions on law and order in Rajasthan. The case is indeed much different from Hathras as the accused in Hathras Case have already been arrested. However, in the case of the priest’s murder in Rajasthan, four of the accused are still absconding.

Not the first time the Gehlot government denied the seriousness of a case

This is not the first time that a leader from the Congress-led Rajasthan government has tried to tone down the intensity of a case. A few days back, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the incident in which two minor girls from Baran were abducted and gang-raped was a small incident. He added that the girls went with the boys of their own free will. Gehlot, as well as state police, denied that they were raped. However, in a statement, the girls said that they were drugged and gang-raped.